CIDCO auction: Here are 5 things to know about the 48 plots and 218 shops on offer in Navi Mumbai

City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the special planning authority of several areas in Navi Mumbai of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), has announced the sale of 48 plots for residential, industrial and hotel use along with 218 shops. City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced the sale of 48 plots for residential, industrial and hotel use along with 218 shops.(HT File Photo)

Here are five things you should know about the 48 plots and 218 shops being auctioned by CIDCO.

48 plots up for sale in Navi Mumbai

CIDCO has put up for sale 48 plots in various nodes of Navi Mumbai for residential, bungalow, residential-cum-commercial, commercial, service industry, and star hotel use. The registration for participating in the e-auction started on July 6, CIDCO said.

CIDCO said online registration for participating in the e-auction is open till July 23 and results for the auction of plots will be announced on July 25.

The locations

The 48 plots are located in areas like Ghansoli, Nerul, CBD Belapur, Kharghar, Koparkhairane, Kalamboli, Panvel (E), and Panvel (W).

Registration for 218 shops from July 16

Along with 48 plots, CIDCO has started registration for the sale of 218 shops from July 16 and the results for the shops' e-auction will be announced on August 20, CIDCO said in a statement.

Where are the 218 shops located?

According to CIDCO, the 218 shops are located in housing complexes in areas like Taloja, Kalamboli, Ghansoli, Kharghar, Dronagiri along with Swapnapoorti housing complex.

Shops and plots near upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport

According to CIDCO, the plots and shops being made available under these schemes are located in fast developing nodes of Navi Mumbai. “The plots and shops are connected through highways, metro, and railways. Also, the area is located close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and JNPT Port," CIDCO said in a statement.

“These schemes are helpful for strengthening the economy of Navi Mumbai. This scheme provides a golden opportunity to common citizens to build their dream house (bungalow) in a city like Navi Mumbai. Also, various sections like developers, businessmen, small and medium entrepreneurs have got an opportunity to expand their businesses," said Vijay Singhal, vice chairman and managing director, CIDCO.