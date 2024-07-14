Navi Mumbai Airport to be open by March 2025

Navi Mumbai: The Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, on Saturday said that the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be operational by March 2025. HT Image

The announcement came following an inspection of the airport project site by union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Mohol along with Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, CIDCO and NMIA officials.

“We reviewed the status of the work and were given a presentation of the progress of the work and the timeline. The project is proceeding at a good pace and hence I am confident that the airport will be operational by March 2025,” said Mohol. “All types of connectivity are being provided for the airport that will be useful for various regions like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan and western Maharashtra. A lot of things are being planned for the modern airport that will have 4 terminals with a capacity to handle 2 crore passengers.”

Speaking on the demand to name the airport after PAP leader D B Patil, he said, “There have been several agitations and protests to name the airport after the revered leader of this region. We are all looking at it positively. There is no reason to doubt the intentions.”

Assuring the PAPs who have raised their pending demands for jobs and compensation and resorted to the Jal Samadhi protest on Friday, Mohol said, “The PAPs have given their land for the airport project. I along with Minister Naidu will be speaking to the administration here on the demands and ensure that PAPs get justice.”