CIDCO to auction 30 plots for bungalows and commercial spaces near Navi Mumbai International Airport

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the special planning authority of several parts of Navi Mumbai, near Mumbai, has said that it will conduct an e-auction of 30 leasehold plots near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). CIDCO said it will conduct an e-auction of 30 leasehold plots near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on September 30. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to give the green light to the Navi Mumbai Airport's operation on September 30. Along with this, PM Modi is also scheduled to show a green flag to the partial phase of the Mumbai Metro-3 corridor in South Mumbai.

In a notice issued on September 24, CIDCO announced that it will conduct an e-auction of 30 plots in several nodes of Navi Mumbai.

The notice issued by CIDCO states that the plots will be leased for residential, commercial, bungalow, and service industry purposes, followed by storage and warehouse purposes.

According to the notice, the authority will release the entire document as a booklet on its website on September 29. The booklet will contain information on the exact location of the 30 plots.

The booklet can be purchased from the portal. The online e-auction will be conducted on October 16, and the results will be announced on October 17.

The application for the CIDCO plots can be made by the general public on eauction.cidcoindia.com

Where are the CIDCO nodes? The CIDCO, being SPA for several areas of Navi Mumbai, has planned and developed 14 nodes in Navi Mumbai—such as Airoli, Vashi, Nerul, Belapur, Kharghar, Kamothe, New Panvel, Ulwe, Dronagiri, etc.—and land parcels in these nodes were originally allotted on a leasehold basis of 30 years.

In July 2025, the CIDCO announced that residential plots allotted on a leasehold basis will now be eligible for conversion to freehold.

The CIDCO had said that all eligible plot owners can apply for conversion by submitting the required documents and paying the prescribed conversion fees.

CIDCO officials had said that the conversion fee will be charged based on the ready reckoner rate of the particular land, and only a certain percentage of the ready reckoner rate is charged in exchange for conversion.