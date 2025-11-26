Columbia Pacific’s Serene Communities to launch 3,000 senior homes in the range of ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore across 7 cities

Serene Communities, the senior living brand of Columbia Pacific, plans to launch around 3,000 senior homes across 13 projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore and Hyderabad within the current fiscal, backed by an investment of about ₹2,500 crore, Co-founder and CEO Rajagopal G told Hindustan Times Real Estate. Serene Communities, the senior living arm of Columbia Pacific, will launch about 3,000 senior homes across 13 projects in seven cities this fiscal, backed by an investment of roughly ₹2,500 crore, Co-founder and CEO Rajagopal G told HT Real Estate (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

Another ₹1,000 crore will be deployed the following year as the firm accelerates its expansion across southern and western India by adding over 1250 senior homes to the development pipeline. The upcoming projects will feature senior homes priced between ₹60 lakh and ₹1 crore.

“We currently operate 10 senior living communities with around 1,700 units. We plan to expand primarily through collaboration partnerships with developers. Our upcoming footprint will cover Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and other major cities and will include nearly 2 million sq ft of projects at different stages of development,” Rajagopal said.

The new developments will be located in places such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune. The company is also exploring opportunities in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Gujarat as it seeks to establish a national presence over the next few years.

“All upcoming projects will mostly be high-rise senior living apartments, offered both as standalone senior living communities and as dedicated senior living towers within larger townships. For Bengaluru, we are particularly focused on Bengaluru East for new launches,” he said.

Rajagopal said of the 13 projects, five are already in sales, while three more will open for sales in the next two to three months. The remaining launches are scheduled before March next year.



Bullish on Hyderabad Rajagopal said Hyderabad has emerged as a major focus area for Serene Communities, with demand for retirement housing having shot up sharply in recent years.

The company’s first project in the city has secured RERA approval, while another high-rise development is already in advanced planning.

One of them, located in Shankarpalli, will feature 268 senior living apartments, available in 2BHK and 3BHK configurations. The second project, planned in Shamshabad, will be announced in one to two months. Together, the two projects will involve an investment of around ₹400 crore and deliver about 550 units.

Rajagopal said senior buyers in Hyderabad are extremely particular about Vastu compliance, building quality and the overall lifestyle experience. In addition to these, two more projects are being designed for the city as part of the next expansion cycle.



Plans for new rented and assisted living models Serene Communities is also preparing to diversify beyond active senior living. Rajagopal said the company is developing a dedicated assisted living vertical, which is expected to be announced by March next year. This new line of business will include a rental-based model for seniors, a format he believes could redefine affordability and access in the segment.

Assisted living in senior housing refers to a residential model designed for older adults who value independence but need support with certain day-to-day activities. These communities offer private apartments, along with services such as meals, housekeeping, medication management, 24/7 staff assistance, emergency response systems, and access to healthcare.

“Renting removes the burden of locking ₹1 crore into a home,” Rajagopal explained, noting that many seniors prefer flexibility over ownership. Under the proposed model, a fully serviced 1,000 sq ft unit, with maintenance, food and care, would cost under ₹60,000 per month. According to him, the concept is drawing interest not only from prospective residents but also from investors looking at senior living as a long-term asset class.

Rajagopal said that while demand for senior living today is strongest in India’s tier-1 cities, “certain markets like Coimbatore continue to surprise us,” with steady uptake for senior living communities.