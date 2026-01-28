Columbia Pacific's Serene Communities to invest ₹3,000 cr in 13 senior living projects across six cities, eyes Mumbai

Serene Communities, the senior living platform of Columbia Pacific Communities, has announced a ₹3,000 crore investment to develop 2.5 million sq ft of senior homes across 13 projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Pune with apartments priced between ₹70 lakh to ₹1.5 crore, Rajagopal G, Director and Group CEO, Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, told Hindustan Times Real Estate. Serene Communities plans a ₹3,000 crore investment to develop 2.5 million sq ft of senior housing across 13 projects in six cities, with homes priced ₹70 lakh– ₹1.5 crore. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

For its senior living projects, the company plans to partner with Embassy Group and Gardencity Developers in Bengaluru and has signed four MoUs with Prathima Developers in Hyderabad, and has tied up with Cybercity for projects in Pune.

The expansion will be driven through a mix of organic growth and strategic partnerships with local developers to scale wellness-led senior living communities across urban and emerging hubs. “For Bengaluru, we are partnering up with Embassy Group and Gardencity Developers. For Hyderabad, we have already signed up four MoUs with Prathima Developers, and Cybercity for Pune,” Rajagopal said.

“Each project typically comprises around 150–250 apartments, with about 60% developed as standalone high-rise buildings and the remaining 40% integrated within larger townships. The homes are largely 2–3 BHK units, ranging from approximately 1,000 to 1,250 sq ft,” Rajagopal said.

Among the cities, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai will account for approximately 60 per cent of the total 2600 units under construction at various stages. The apartments are scheduled to be delivered within the next 2 to 3 years, the company stated.



Also Read: Budget 2026: Senior living real estate pitches for infra status and pension-linked support

Plans to enter the assisted living rental segment for the first time Apart from the existing ongoing developments, Rajagopal said the company will also be setting up the first rental model for an assisted living facility in Bengaluru. The 104-bedded centre will be located in south Bengaluru’s Electronic City and will be available for a monthly rent of ₹50,000-75,000 for a 1BHK, including medical facilities and care.

Senior living is designed for active, independent older adults who seek a community-oriented lifestyle with amenities such as social spaces, wellness facilities and security, but minimal medical or personal assistance. Assisted senior living, on the other hand, caters to seniors who require help with daily activities, including meals, housekeeping, medication management, 24/7 staff assistance, and emergency response systems, he said.

“While Serene Communities will be operating the project, the medical care will be provided by Kites Senior Care, a sister company that provides clinical geriatric care services. We have invested over ₹60 crore to set up the facility so far,” Rajagopal said.



Also Read: Columbia Pacific’s Serene Communities to launch 3,000 senior homes in the range of ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore across 7 cities

Foray into new cities, including Mumbai The company is also looking to foray into new cities, including Mumbai, for its senior living expansion.

“Historically, high land prices in Mumbai have held us back, but we are now actively scouting opportunities around the new airport near Vashi, as well as areas like Panvel, where the real estate is comparatively affordable today. We are in discussions with a few developers and believe that entering Mumbai through the right development partner is crucial. At this stage, New Mumbai, particularly the Vashi–Panvel belt, and Thane are the two regions we are seriously evaluating,” he said.

Also Read: DLF to foray into senior living housing segment with Gurugram project worth ₹2,000 crore

Rajagopal said that while demand for senior living today is strongest in India’s tier-1 cities, “certain markets like Coimbatore continue to surprise us,” with steady uptake for senior living communities.