    Credai NCR elects Ashiana Housing MD Vishal Gupta as the new president

    Credai NCR said the new committee is expected to prioritize issues such as faster approvals, ease of doing business, and timely policy clarity

    Published on: Dec 12, 2025 6:08 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, NCR (Credai NCR) has elected Ashiana Housing managing director Vishal Gupta as the new president for the NCR chapter, the realty body said in a statement on December 12.

    Credai NCR has elected Ashiana Housing MD Vishal Gupta as its new president, the realty body said on December 12. (File Photo )
    Credai NCR has elected Ashiana Housing MD Vishal Gupta as its new president, the realty body said on December 12. (File Photo )

    The team of vice presidents includes Anil Kumar Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Manish Agarwal and Vineet Kanwar. Nikhil Hawelia has taken over as Secretary, and Arpit Goel has been named joint secretary.

    Gupta said the new leadership intends to operate with “renewed enthusiasm and accountability,” with a strong focus on policy advocacy and timely resolution of industry challenges. He emphasized that Credai NCR will work closely with government departments and sector stakeholders to address regulatory hurdles, accelerate reforms, and support the growth of a “modern, sustainable, and robust real estate ecosystem.”

    He said the new committee will prioritise speed and transparency, with a focus on promptly addressing industry-critical issues, resolving policy bottlenecks, and taking up ongoing regulatory concerns with the authorities.

    The newly elected office bearers and inducted GC members have formally taken over the responsibilities from the outgoing leadership, Credai said.

