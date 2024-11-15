GRAP 3 curbs in Delhi-NCR amid ‘severe’ AQI may delay real estate projects: Credai and Naredco

With the air quality remaining in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed strict measures to curb pollution levels and imposed GRAP Stage III in the national capital. Restrictions under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). This, say real estate developers, may delay projects and impact timely delivery to homebuyers.



Realtors are also of the view that RERA-approved projects should be exempted from the curbs.



Activities banned under GRAP Stage III restrictions include construction and demolition activities, operations of stone crushers among others. For all construction projects in NCR, non-polluting/non-dust generating activities such as plumbing works, electrical works, carpentry related works and interior furnishing/finishing/decoration works (excluding painting, polishing and varnishing works etc) is permitted. GRAP 3 curbs: Real estate developers say these restrictions may delay projects and impact timely delivery to homebuyers.(ANI Photo)(ANI)

“Pollution control is essential, but a blanket ban on construction affects livelihoods and delays projects that already adhere to strict pollution-control standards as required by RERA. The real estate sector, one of the nation's largest employers of unskilled labour, suffers financially, with each halt impacting project timelines, budgets, and developers’ obligations to financial institutions,” said Manoj Gaur, president, CREDAI-NCR.

One of RERA's stringent conditions includes timely delivery of projects and payment of late delivery penalties, making timely completion critical. With a large number of units currently under construction and customers eagerly waiting for their homes, exempting RERA-approved projects from GRAP could balance public health needs with economic stability by sustaining essential development work, he said.

Impact on unskilled laborers

According to G Hari Babu, national president of NAREDCO, under GRAP-III, construction and demolition activities, along with mining operations, will be under stringent restrictions across Delhi-NCR to address severe air quality concerns. However, some construction activities that are relatively low in pollution and dust generation may still proceed, provided they strictly comply with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.

“For the countless unskilled laborers who rely on daily wages from these projects, any delay means an immediate loss of income, raising both economic and social concerns alongside the environmental ones. The construction industry—a key driver of economic growth and employment—plays an essential role in supporting the region’s workforce. Any hindrance in its operations can have cascading effects, impacting not only timelines and profitability but also the livelihoods of many,” he added.