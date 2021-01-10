IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Real Estate / CREDAI seeks tax sops in Budget to boost housing demand
Acute labour shortage and monetary crises are cited as the reasons for the slowdoen in real estate sector(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Acute labour shortage and monetary crises are cited as the reasons for the slowdoen in real estate sector(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
real estate

CREDAI seeks tax sops in Budget to boost housing demand

CREDAI suggested that investment of up to 50,000 in REITs should be allowed as deduction under Section 80C.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:04 PM IST

Realtors' apex body CREDAI has suggested the government to increase tax exemptions in the upcoming Budget to boost housing demand and enhance limit of deduction under section 80C of income tax for principal repayment on home loans.

It also said that there should be a separate exemption for principal repayment on home loans.

The Budget for financial year 2021-22 will be presented on February 1.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), which has around 20,000 members from across the country, also recommended tax incentives to boost investment in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

"Real estate sector has been under stress for more than 2 years. Economic uncertainty enforced by COVID-19 pandemic has only made it worse for the sector. After battling for survival, the sector is slowly moving towards revival," CREDAI said.

The association said that ensuring liquidity, access to funds and longer repayment cycles will help developers. It sought cheaper home loans and tax benefits on investments in housing to boost demand

"Reforms in taxation related to affordable housing, joint development and steps to promote foreign investment are the need of the hour," CREDAI said.

As per the present provision, the ceiling of deduction for principal repayment of housing loan is 1,50,000 and the deduction is clubbed with other tax saving instruments.

"We suggest that the deduction under section 80C for principal repayment of housing loan should be increased from existing limit of Rs 1,50,000. The deduction for principal repayment of housing loan can be considered for a separate or standalone exemption," CREDAI said.

An increase in deduction for principal repayment of housing loan will encourage the home buyers to invest in homes, it said.

CREDAI suggested that investment of up to 50,000 in REITs should be allowed as deduction under Section 80C.

"REITs are one way of solving the liquidity problem in real estate. At the same time, it offers the investors a choice to diversify their portfolio. At present, there is no provision. We suggest an extension of exemption under section 80C to investments in REITs starting with 50,000," it said.

Currently, units of REITs need to be held for 36 months to make them a long-term capital asset eligible for lower tax rate.

"We suggest the period of holding for units of REITs to qualify as long-term capital asset should be reduced to 12 months (as applicable for listed shares)...in place of 3 years. This will lead to faster adoption of REITs and bring the units held in REITs at par," CREDAI said.

REIT is a tax-efficient vehicle that enables owners of real estate to pool income-generating assets together in a portfolio and allows investors to buy ownership in real estate assets in the form of equity.

In India, two REITs have been listed so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
credai
app
Close
e-paper
Acute labour shortage and monetary crises are cited as the reasons for the slowdoen in real estate sector(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Acute labour shortage and monetary crises are cited as the reasons for the slowdoen in real estate sector(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
real estate

CREDAI seeks tax sops in Budget to boost housing demand

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:04 PM IST
CREDAI suggested that investment of up to 50,000 in REITs should be allowed as deduction under Section 80C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Price of construction steel or TMT bars had recently touched Rs 45,000 a tonne in some markets.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
Price of construction steel or TMT bars had recently touched Rs 45,000 a tonne in some markets.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
real estate

Realty firms may witness margin shrink by 4-6% due to steel price rise

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Real estate industry body Credai Bengal president Nandu Belani said the spurt in steel prices will reduce the margin by 4-5 per cent, which is quite high for the sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real estate values could rise further this year, as the government expects the economy to expand by 4% to 6%, rebounding from last year’s 5.8% contraction.(Getty Images/iStockphoto. Representative image)
Real estate values could rise further this year, as the government expects the economy to expand by 4% to 6%, rebounding from last year’s 5.8% contraction.(Getty Images/iStockphoto. Representative image)
real estate

Singapore home prices rise to highest in more than two years

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Property values increased 2.1% in the three months ended Dec. 31, according to a preliminary estimate by the Urban Redevelopment Authority released Monday. That’s the biggest increase since the second quarter of 2018, when prices increased by 3.4%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the market inside Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Flats at Narela in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
A view of the market inside Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Flats at Narela in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
real estate

DDA’s new housing scheme launched; 1,354 flats, costliest worth Rs 2.14 crore

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 02, 2021 08:14 PM IST
The scheme is completely online, done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from processing of application to possession of flats, a senior official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sales of homes that cost more than $4 million were a little above those of the same three months in 2019(Bloomberg)
Sales of homes that cost more than $4 million were a little above those of the same three months in 2019(Bloomberg)
real estate

New York luxury real estate could be a bargain in 2021

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
PUBLISHED ON DEC 23, 2020 04:49 PM IST
As the city looks toward next year, the known unknowns loom large, and the economic futures of the city, the country, and the world are up in the air. But the city’s luxury residential market has enough momentum to make experts feel comfortable making some conditional predictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group.(AP | Representational image)
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group.(AP | Representational image)
real estate

Godrej Properties ranks first among listed housing developers globally in sustainability

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON DEC 14, 2020 08:11 PM IST
In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said GRESB, an organisation that provides environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organisations globally, has recognised the company as a real estate development sector leader both globally and in Asia for listed residential real estate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The transacted portfolio has assets in Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and the groups co-working operator CoWrks.(Mint | Representational image)
The transacted portfolio has assets in Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and the groups co-working operator CoWrks.(Mint | Representational image)
real estate

RMZ Corp divests 18% of their real assets worth USD 2 Billion to Brookfield

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 07, 2020 12:37 PM IST
“The deal between RMZ Corp and Brookfield marks our most important milestones for the year- conversion to a ‘debt-free’ firm. At RMZ, we look forward to enhancing our hypergrowth strategy,” said Manoj Menda, Corporate Chairman, RMZ Corp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rents in Beijing in November slumped 7.61% from a year earlier, extending October’s 3.4% drop, while the southern boomtown of Guangzhou saw a 1.05% decline, its first since January.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Rents in Beijing in November slumped 7.61% from a year earlier, extending October’s 3.4% drop, while the southern boomtown of Guangzhou saw a 1.05% decline, its first since January.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
real estate

Rents in Chinese cities lowest in nearly two years, shows report

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal | Beijing
PUBLISHED ON DEC 02, 2020 01:50 PM IST
Average home rental prices in November stood at 34.71 yuan ($5.30) per square metre down from 42.65 yuan in October, according to data from Zhuge House Hunter. That’s the lowest since January 2019, the Chinese property data provider said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Property ownership -- long a struggle for low earners -- has increasingly become the preserve of the better off.(Bloomberg Photo. Representative image)
Property ownership -- long a struggle for low earners -- has increasingly become the preserve of the better off.(Bloomberg Photo. Representative image)
real estate

UK’s hot housing market highlights Covid’s two-speed economy

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2020 11:59 AM IST
House prices have surged to new records and mortgage approvals are at the highest level since before the financial crisis as the affluent take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates and a transaction-tax cut to seek more space or leave urban areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre will send the Model Tenancy Law, after approval from the Union Cabinet, to States for its adoption.(HT File Photo)
The Centre will send the Model Tenancy Law, after approval from the Union Cabinet, to States for its adoption.(HT File Photo)
real estate

Govt to soon come out with model tenancy law

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON NOV 25, 2020 05:03 PM IST
Addressing a webinar organised by realtors body NAREDCO, he said the government’s Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme for migrants, which was launched few months ago, has been progressing well and the programme has the potential to stop creation of slums in cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai was ranked 33rd with 1.3 per cent fall in annual price. The city also saw a decline of 0.7 per cent in prices compared to the June quarter.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint file photo)
Mumbai was ranked 33rd with 1.3 per cent fall in annual price. The city also saw a decline of 0.7 per cent in prices compared to the June quarter.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint file photo)
real estate

Delhi ranks 27th, Mumbai 33rd globally as fastest-growing prime residential market: Report

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON NOV 24, 2020 02:23 PM IST
“Delhi’s prime residential market performed better than Mumbai and Bengaluru. Globally, the city ranked 27th with a 0.2 per cent annual price change for the period Q3 2019 – Q3 2020; with a decline of 0.1 per cent price change in Q3 2020 compared to the previous quarter,” Knight Frank said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will develop four new housing projects in Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad with an investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore(Mint file)
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will develop four new housing projects in Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad with an investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore(Mint file)
real estate

Prestige group to invest Rs 2,000 crore on housing projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa

By Press Trust of India | Posted by PrashastiSingh | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON NOV 23, 2020 07:28 AM IST
The Bengaluru-based company will develop nearly 3,400 housing units in these four projects over the next three and half years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The profiteering regulator has ordered two developers to cut prices of flats to pass on the profiteered amount to buyers with 18% interest.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)
The profiteering regulator has ordered two developers to cut prices of flats to pass on the profiteered amount to buyers with 18% interest.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)
real estate

Builders told to cut home prices, pass on GST gains

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad | Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 16, 2020 03:59 AM IST
This month, the NAA confirmed previously issued orders to two other builders to pass on the benefits of tax credits to customers but dropped proceedings to impose penalty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One can now buy a house at a rate 20% lower than the one arrived at according to the circle rate(Bloomberg)
One can now buy a house at a rate 20% lower than the one arrived at according to the circle rate(Bloomberg)
real estate

You can now buy houses at 20% below circle rate: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 13, 2020 02:46 PM IST
Circle rate is the minimum rate of property set by the authorities for a particular area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company witnessed high traction from home buyers during the launch period and received around 1,500 Expression of Interests (EoI).(Reuters)
The company witnessed high traction from home buyers during the launch period and received around 1,500 Expression of Interests (EoI).(Reuters)
real estate

Shapoorji Pallonji’s platform Joyville sells 800 housing units in Pune for around Rs 400 crore

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C | New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 09, 2020 02:31 PM IST
Joyville is a USD 200 million platform by Shapoorji Pallonji Group, ADB, IFC and Actis to develop aspirational housing projects in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP