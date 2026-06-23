Delhi extends slum rehabilitation eligibility cut-off to Jan 1, 2025; 20 lakh to benefit

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday approved rehabilitation benefits for all eligible families living in settlements established till January 1, 2025, in a decision expected to benefit nearly 20 lakh people and facilitate permanent housing for an estimated 4-5 lakh families. Delhi real estate: The state government on Tuesday approved rehabilitation benefits for all eligible families living in settlements established till January 1, 2025, in a decision expected to benefit nearly 20 lakh people. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo)

The decision was taken at the 36th board meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat, according to a statement released here. Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials attended the meeting.

The move removes a key hurdle that had prevented many families from qualifying for rehabilitation benefits under earlier eligibility norms and expands the scope of the recently approved Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, the statement said.

"Nearly 20 lakh people living in Delhi's JJ clusters stand to benefit after the city government decided to extend rehabilitation benefits to all eligible slum-dwelling families settled till January 1, 2025, paving the way for permanent housing for an estimated 4-5 lakh families," Gupta said.

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She said the decision would provide a pathway to permanent and dignified housing for lakhs of families living in JJ clusters across the national capital and strengthen the government's commitment to "Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan".

Gupta further said the revised cut-off date would enable a much larger number of eligible families to avail rehabilitation benefits and secure permanent housing.

According to the chief minister, eligible beneficiaries would be provided multi-storey flats equipped with essential civic amenities. As far as possible, rehabilitation would be undertaken within or near existing settlements to minimise disruption to livelihoods and social networks, she added.

Gupta said the initiative was aimed not only at providing houses but also at improving the overall quality of life of residents through planned rehabilitation colonies with adequate social infrastructure.

The proposed colonies will include facilities such as schools, anganwadi centres, health centres, children's playgrounds and other basic public amenities required for community living, she said.

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The decision is in line with the outcomes of a recent high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and provisions of the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, the statement said.

The chief minister also said the government is considering provisions to address family expansion in slum clusters. In cases where members of the same family are living in separate units on different floors of a structure, they may be brought within the ambit of rehabilitation, subject to prescribed conditions and payment of additional charges.

It wasn't immediately clear, however, what special provision would be made in such cases.

The rehabilitation programme would be implemented in mission mode through coordinated efforts of the Centre and the Delhi government, according to Gupta.

She added that projects would be taken up through the public-private partnership (PPP) model to expedite rehabilitation and ensure that every eligible family receives safe and improved housing.

The statement also said the decision is expected to bring a large number of slum residents into the formal housing network and provide them with access to better living conditions and civic services.