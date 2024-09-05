Dharavi is not only about urban renewal but also about restoring the dignity of over 1 mn residents: Gautam Adani

Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani said on September 5 that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project that his company is executing is not only about urban renewal but also about restoring the dignity of over 1 million residents and showcasing the potential of ambitious, purposeful action. Adani Group’s founder and chairman Gautam Adani said on September 5 that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project that his company was executing is not not only about urban renewal but also about restoring the dignity of over 1 million residents (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Speaking at an event in Mumbai , he said that ‘...the world’s most complex redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Dharavi, where we are transforming the world’s largest slum over the next decade to create an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living.



“For me, Dharavi is not just about urban renewal. It is about restoring dignity to over one million residents of our country. It is about the possibilities when you dare to dream big and act with purpose,” he said.

He also extended greetings to the teachers on Teachers Day.

"I wish Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers present here...I find it fascinating that 75 years ago, two visionary professors from DJ Sindh College in Karachi laid the foundation for these institutions in two small rooms. Despite the immense challenges and human displacement during the partition of our country, they envisioned a future where the power of education could heal and unite," he said.

Construction work on Dharavi redevelopment project (DRP) may start in the next six to eight months, SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), had said last week on the sidelines of The Real Estate Forum 2024 organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex body of real estate developers.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra, had begun the survey in the area to collect data from lakhs of informal residents of the area for what is said to be “the largest urban rejuvenation projects in the world” and “the first step towards making Mumbai slum-free.”

All about the Dharavi redevelopment project

In November 2022, Adani Group was declared the winner of the project. The Group had won the bid by promising an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore for the over ₹20,000-crore project.

The area came into the spotlight as one of the locations where the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire was shot. It is spread across 600 acres of which 296 acres will be redeveloped.

