Dharavi Redevelopment Survey enters final phase; Over 63,000 tenements surveyed, says project CEO

Dharavi's redevelopment survey has entered its final phase, with over 63,000 tenements already surveyed, according to a statement issued by Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) on March 25. NMDPL is a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group. Dharavi's redevelopment survey has entered the final phase with more than 63,000 tenements having already been surveyed, according to a statement issued by Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL). (Representational photo)(Bloomberg)

According to the statement, over 63,000 tenements have already been surveyed, and Dharavi residents have been urged to cooperate throughout the remaining survey process.

“Our survey has crossed an important and crucial milestone that the government can look back on with pride. This redevelopment scheme is not limited to ground-floor tenements but also covers upper-floor structures. It shows that the government is committed to ensuring housing for all. No one in Dharavi will be left behind,” said SVR Srinivas, CEO of Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

The statement said that lane recce has been completed for over 95,000 tenements, more than 89,000 tenements have been numbered, and door-to-door surveys have been completed for over 63,000 tenements. Unlike previous surveys, this one includes ground and upper-floor structures, existing SRA buildings, slum dwellers on RLDA land, and all religious structures.

“We are talking of huge numbers here and have entered the survey's last phase. The numbers clearly show that Dharavikars are in favour of redevelopment and are actively participating. That said, we urge everyone to participate at the earliest so that the next stages of the redevelopment can begin. Those residents who have missed the survey must volunteer for it quickly. We may not be revisiting tenements whose residents have either refused to participate or have not shared their documents despite repeated requests and attempts for the survey,” Srinivas added.

An NMDPL spokesperson said, “We are pleased to be nearing the end of the survey and encourage any resident who hasn’t been covered yet to come forward as soon as possible. We have seen a tremendous response from Dharavikars. Their positivity and desire for a dignified life have propelled this redevelopment project forward. We salute their spirit and respect their dream for a better life for themselves and their future generations.”

On February 27, Srinivas announced that the master plan for the Dharavi redevelopment project is likely to be ready within a month, and the tenement survey is also expected to be completed in the coming months.

Speaking to reporters on February 27, Srinivas estimated the total investment for the redevelopment and rehabilitation project to be approximately ₹3 lakh crore.

All about the Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), now known as Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), is a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group. It is also known as ‘the largest urban rejuvenation project in the world’ and ‘the first step towards making Mumbai slum-free.’

For nearly 17 years, successive governments have attempted to redevelop Dharavi, one of the world’s largest slum clusters, but with little success. In November 2022, the Adani Group emerged as the winning bidder, committing an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore to kickstart the long-awaited transformation.