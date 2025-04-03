Dhruv Agarwala, CEO of REA India, company that owns PropTiger and Housing.com, steps down

REA Group on April 3 announced that Dhruv Agarwala has decided to step down as CEO REA India after 14 years with the business. REA India is the owner of Housing.com, a real estate app and PropTiger.com, a digital real estate transaction and advisory platform. Dhruv Agarwala, CEO REA India, has stepped down after 14 years with the business.

Agarwala co-founded PropTiger in 2011. Australia's REA Group acquired Elara Technologies in 2020 and took control of Housing.com and PropTiger.

Agarwala led the acquisition of Housing.com and played a central role in the integration of this platform. Agarwala will remain with the business to support the appointment of his successor and ensure a smooth leadership transition before departing. A comprehensive process to appoint a new CEO is underway, the company said in a statement.

REA Group CEO Owen Wilson said that “Dhruv is an exceptional entrepreneur and has harnessed the rapid expansion of digital real estate in India to build a high growth business. He has created a culture of innovation and developed a talented team who have delivered a market-leading audience and significant revenue growth in a highly competitive market."

Agarwala said that it has been a privilege leading REA India and “I’m incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together. From founding PropTiger in 2011 to growing Housing.com into India’s foremost digital real estate platform, it has been an amazing journey. Now feels like the right time for me to step away and create space for new leadership to take the company forward.”