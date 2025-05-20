DLF sets sales bookings target at 20-22K cr for FY26: MD Ashok Tyagi

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Buoyed by record pre-sales in the last fiscal, India's largest realty firm DLF on May 20 said it is targeting to sell housing properties worth ₹20,000-22,000 crore during 2025-26, driven by robust demand for its luxury properties. Buoyed by record pre-sales in the last fiscal, India's largest realty firm DLF on May 20 said it is targeting to sell housing properties worth ₹ 20,000-22,000 crore during 2025-26, driven by robust demand for its luxury properties.(DLF)

On May 19, the DLF reported record sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore in 2024-25, an increase of 44 per cent from ₹14,778 crore in the preceding financial year.

In a conference call with analysts held on Tuesday, DLF's Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi said, "Our pre-sales guidance for this fiscal is ₹20,000-22,200 crore."

He said the company would like to maintain the sales momentum achieved during the last financial year.

Tyagi said the company would continue to focus on generating free cash flow and improve profit margins.

To achieve this target, DLF has inventories in its existing projects which was launched during 2024-25 and also the company plans to launch more projects in the current financial year.

DLF's subsidiary DLF Home Developers Joint Managing Director Aakash Ohri informed analysts that the company plans to soon launch housing projects in Gurugram and Mumbai.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, DLF launched its super luxury project 'The Dahlias' with a total saleable area of 4.5 million sq ft and sales potential of ₹35,000 crore. The company has already sold homes worth ₹13,744 crore in this project last fiscal.

DLF is India's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Its net profit increased to ₹4,366.82 crore during the 2024-25 fiscal year, from ₹2,723.53 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to ₹8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal, from ₹6,958.34 crore in the 2023-24 financial year

Since its inception, DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million square feet.

DLF Group has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.

The group has an annuity portfolio of over 45 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of the development and sale of residential properties (the Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the Annuity Business).