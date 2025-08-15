Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dow Chemicals leases 1.79 lakh sq ft in Navi Mumbai’s Mindspace Business Park for 1.64 crore a month

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 07:02 pm IST

Dow Chemicals has leased five floors at Mindspace Business Park in Navi Mumbai's Airoli, for 10 years. The complex hosts leading domestic and global firms

Dow Chemicals International Pvt Ltd has leased 1.79 lakh sq ft of office space at Mindspace Business Park in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, for 1.64 crore per month under a 10-year agreement, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Dow Chemicals International Pvt Ltd has leased 1.79 lakh sq ft of office space at Mindspace Business Park in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.64 crore per month. (Picture for representational purposes only)
Dow Chemicals International Pvt Ltd has leased 1.79 lakh sq ft of office space at Mindspace Business Park in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, for 1.64 crore per month. (Picture for representational purposes only)

According to documents, the deal is based on a chargeable area of around 2.56 lakh sq ft, translating to 64 per sq ft per month. The company has paid a 14.77 crore security deposit, with a 5% annual rent escalation clause.

In addition, Dow Chemicals has paid a fit-out security deposit of 82.09 crore, 10% of which will be refunded each year, along with a fit-out rent of 29.45 per sq ft per month.

Mindspace SEZ is constructed on a leasehold land measuring 1.98 lakh sq m and is located in Kalwa Industrial area of Trans Thane Creek Industrial area. It is notified as an IT/ITes sector special economic zone. The building in which the five floors have been leased are earmarked as non-processing area of the SEZ, the document showed.

The office spaces come with 225 car parkings, the documents showed

Mindspace Business Parks in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, is home to several prominent domestic and international companies in sectors like IT, consulting, healthcare tech, and financial services.

Also Read: HDFC Bank leases 4 lakh sq ft in Mindspace Business Parks building in Navi Mumbai for 10 years, to pay 320 crore rent

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Dow Chemicals leases 1.79 lakh sq ft in Navi Mumbai’s Mindspace Business Park for 1.64 crore a month
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On