e-Khata now a click away: Here’s how Bengaluru residents can download records using their property tax ID

In a move to simplify access to property records and reduce delays, property owners in Bengaluru can now download their e-Khata online using their SAS Property Tax ID. The digital initiative has been rolled out across the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Area, officials said.

Bengaluru property owners can now download e-Khata online using their SAS Property Tax ID under a new Greater Bengaluru Area initiative. (Picture for representational purposes)(AI generated image by ChatGPT)

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According to a GBA statement, the initiative is expected to benefit nearly 13 lakh property owners by enabling instant access to e-Khata documents, reducing paperwork, delays, and reliance on middlemen or office visits.

How to download e-Khata

Property owners can access the service through the official portal and log in using their mobile number and OTP. After entering the SAS Application Property Tax ID, users can download the e-Khata instantly, it said.

Citizens need to visit the official e-Aasthi portal of the Bengaluru civic administration, sign in using mobile verification, and enter the property tax ID linked to their property records, the statement said.

Authorities said ready-to-download e-Khata links may also be sent via SMS or WhatsApp to the registered mobile number available in the property tax database.

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{{^usCountry}} The new system is expected to simplify searches, as users no longer need to locate records using owner names.Also Read: E-Khata delayed? Bengaluru municipal body promises auto-approval if process exceeds 5 days Important details for property owners {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new system is expected to simplify searches, as users no longer need to locate records using owner names.Also Read: E-Khata delayed? Bengaluru municipal body promises auto-approval if process exceeds 5 days Important details for property owners {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials clarified that the downloaded e-Khatas are being issued on an ‘as-is-where-is’ basis based on existing municipal records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials clarified that the downloaded e-Khatas are being issued on an ‘as-is-where-is’ basis based on existing municipal records. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For a fully updated e-Khata and for property transactions at the sub-registrar office, owners may need to update details such as Aadhaar-based e-KYC, registered sale deed information, GPS location and property photo, along with BESCOM ID where applicable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a fully updated e-Khata and for property transactions at the sub-registrar office, owners may need to update details such as Aadhaar-based e-KYC, registered sale deed information, GPS location and property photo, along with BESCOM ID where applicable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Karnataka to distribute 10 lakh e-Khata certificates in Bengaluru in April What is e-Khata? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Karnataka to distribute 10 lakh e-Khata certificates in Bengaluru in April What is e-Khata? {{/usCountry}}

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E-Khata is the electronic version of the traditional khata certificate, introduced by Bengaluru's municipal body in October 2024. This digital record is available online, allowing property owners to download and verify their khata without visiting the municipal office.

The system was introduced to replace manual khata certificates (legal land ownership documents) issued by the city’s former municipal body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the promise of quick, online issuance within 48 hours. For homebuyers, it was expected to bring clarity to ownership records, reduce fraud, and streamline property transactions. For developers, especially those handling large projects, digitisation was meant to cut paperwork and speed up registrations.

According to data released by the GBA, out of 1,27,195 applications received, 1,19,360 have already been disposed of, translating into an overall disposal rate of 93.84%.

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In the last 24 hours alone, authorities received 130 fresh applications while disposing of 399 cases, indicating continued momentum in clearing pending requests. The average time taken to dispose of an application currently stands at 2.3 days, reflecting faster turnaround times and improved efficiency in Bengaluru’s digital property records system, GBA said.

“E-Khata services are being provided through a simple online process to make e-Khata issuance easier and eliminate the need for citizens to make any visit to government offices. If a final e-Khata application is not attended to within five working days, the system will automatically initiate approval. So no one can hold up citizen requests in the system, just now rolled out,” Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil had said earlier in a statement.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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