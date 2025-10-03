Eldeco Infrastructure files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,000-cr IPO

Edit Profile
    Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise 1,000 crore through an IPO

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 7:26 PM IST
    PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Real estate developer Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise 1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

    Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹1,000 crore through an IPO (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
    The issue comprises a mix of fresh issues of shares worth 800 crore and an offer for sale up to 200 crore by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated September 30.

    The promoters, Pankaj Bajaj and Bandana Kohli, are offering equity shares aggregating up to 102 crore and 98 crore, respectively.

    The Haryana-based company may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to 160 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

    Proceeds from the fresh issue worth 600 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by Eldeco Infracon Realtors Ltd, a subsidiary of the company. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

    Eldeco is a real estate developer in north India with a strong presence in Delhi-NCR as well as tier-II and tier-III cities. With a legacy of 25 years, the company has delivered 86 projects as of March 31, 2025, comprising residential townships, low-rise apartments, and group housing developments.

    Also, the company had 19 ongoing projects with a total saleable area of 7.24 million sq ft and 18 forthcoming projects with a total saleable area of 7.37 million sq ft, spread across 14 cities as of March 2025.

    In FY25, the company's revenue from operations surged nearly threefold to 695 crore compared to 241 crore in FY24.

    IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.

    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World
    © 2025 HindustanTimes