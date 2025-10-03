Eldeco Infrastructure files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,000-cr IPO

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Real estate developer Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹1,000 crore through an IPO (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The issue comprises a mix of fresh issues of shares worth ₹800 crore and an offer for sale up to ₹200 crore by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated September 30.

The promoters, Pankaj Bajaj and Bandana Kohli, are offering equity shares aggregating up to ₹102 crore and ₹98 crore, respectively.

The Haryana-based company may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to ₹160 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth ₹600 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by Eldeco Infracon Realtors Ltd, a subsidiary of the company. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Eldeco is a real estate developer in north India with a strong presence in Delhi-NCR as well as tier-II and tier-III cities. With a legacy of 25 years, the company has delivered 86 projects as of March 31, 2025, comprising residential townships, low-rise apartments, and group housing developments.

Also, the company had 19 ongoing projects with a total saleable area of 7.24 million sq ft and 18 forthcoming projects with a total saleable area of 7.37 million sq ft, spread across 14 cities as of March 2025.

In FY25, the company's revenue from operations surged nearly threefold to ₹695 crore compared to ₹241 crore in FY24.

IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.