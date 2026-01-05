Five Bengaluru micro-markets that apartment buyers and investors should look out for in 2026

As Bengaluru’s residential market enters 2026, homebuyer preferences are being increasingly shaped by affordability, rental yields, and long-term capital appreciation. While parts of East Bengaluru are showing signs of price saturation, North Bengaluru, particularly areas closer to the airport and peripheral corridors, is emerging as a key growth zone, backed by infrastructure expansion, new tech parks and improving social amenities, real estate experts said. As Bengaluru enters 2026, homebuyers are focusing on affordability, rental yields and long-term gains. While East Bengaluru shows price saturation, North Bengaluru is emerging as a growth hub driven by infrastructure and tech expansion. (Representative Image) (Unsplash )

Infrastructure-led development and improving liveability are driving buyer decisions, with pockets near the airport gaining prominence. Devanahalli, situated near Kempegowda International Airport, is increasingly being regarded as a long-term appreciation market. The area is attracting growing interest from Grade A developers, encouraged by major infrastructure projects and the northward shift of commercial activity, they said.

At the same time, despite relatively higher prices, Whitefield and Sarjapura Road along the eastern IT corridor continue to remain favoured among investors focused on rental income, supported by sustained IT and commercial development in the region, they said.

According to a report by JLL India, several key factors are driving residential investment in Bengaluru. Job-led migration remains a strong underlying force, with the city’s position as India’s technology capital ensuring steady inflows of professionals, which in turn support both rental demand and first-time homebuyer activity.

Infrastructure development is another major catalyst. The announcement and execution of metro corridors, including the Hebbal–Sarjapur and ORR-linked lines, along with peripheral road upgrades and improved last-mile connectivity, are lifting property values in micro-markets along these routes. Studies and developer analyses indicate that homes located near upcoming metro alignments often outperform less-connected areas by 5–25%.



At the same time, both premium and mid-segment housing remain active. While luxury inventory has expanded, mid-income apartments remain the preferred choice for most investors, offering a balance between affordability and stable rental yields.

Real estate experts predict that property buying decisions in 2026 will increasingly depend on whether the purchase is for investment or personal use. “For appreciation, the north belt, Hebbal, Devanahalli and surrounding areas, offers 20–25% year-on-year potential in select pockets,” Sunil Singh, director at Realty Corp, said. For end-users, areas such as Thanisandra, Jakkur, and East Bengaluru remain among the most preferred due to improving infrastructure and livability.

Real estate developers also say that everyday liveability, efficient layouts and flexibility are now central to homebuyers’ decision-making. This shift, Karishmah Siingh, president of sales, marketing and CRM at Sattva Group, said, is also influencing location choices, with infrastructure-led corridors and emerging micro-markets.

“Purchase decisions are increasingly shaped by delivery certainty, quality of construction and well-planned developments,” Singh said.

1.Yelahanka: Tech-led growth drives demand North Bengaluru’s Yelahanka continues to attract strong buyer interest, driven by large-scale commercial development and its position as one of Bengaluru’s earliest satellite towns. A major catalyst is the 50-acre tech park being developed in the area, which is expected to boost both end-user and investor demand, according to Manjesh S. Rao, Chief Real Estate Officer at BrokerInBlue.

“Entry prices in Yelahanka today are around ₹16,000–17,000 per sq ft,” Rao said. A 2BHK apartment typically costs around ₹1.8 crore, while a 3BHK apartment is priced at around ₹2.3 crore. Rental demand remains steady, with 3BHK homes of around 1,800 sq ft fetching ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh a month, and 2BHKs commanding rents of about ₹45,000, he said.

2. Devanahalli: Appreciation play in North Bengaluru Devanahalli, located near the Bengaluru International Airport, is also emerging as a long-term appreciation market. The area is witnessing growing interest from Grade A developers, encouraged by infrastructure projects and commercial activity moving northwards, real estate brokers said.

“Entry prices here range between ₹12,000 and ₹14,000 per sq ft,” Rao said. A 2BHK typically costs ₹1.2–1.3 crore, while a 3BHK is priced between ₹1.8 crore and ₹2 crore. While distance from the city centre remains a concern, rental demand is steadily improving. “Good communities are seeing minimum rents of ₹30,000–35,000 for 2BHKs, and ₹35,000–45,000 for 3BHKs, with some even touching ₹50,000,” he said.



3. Whitefield–Sarjapura: Rental yield hotspot Despite higher prices, Whitefield and Sarjapura Road, located towards the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield, continue to be preferred by investors focused on rental income, driven by sustained IT and commercial development.

According to Singh, entry prices for a 2BHK range between ₹15,000 and ₹18,000 per sq ft, with starting prices from around ₹1.2 crore. Rental demand remains strong, with 2BHKs fetching at least ₹40,000 a month, while 3BHK rents of ₹50,000 and above are considered standard in well-located projects.

Singh noted that “buyers looking for maximum rental returns should focus on Whitefield and Sarjapura, where demand from professionals remains steady.”

4. Kanakapura Road: Affordable entry, lower rentals For buyers seeking lower entry prices, Kanakapura Road, heading south towards Bengaluru, remains one of the more affordable corridors. Entry prices are typically in the range of ₹10,000–12,000 per sq ft, translating to about ₹90 lakh for a 2BHK and ₹1.2 crore for larger units, Singh said

However, rental demand is relatively subdued due to limited commercial activity. “Occupancy is lower compared to IT hubs, with 2BHK rents around ₹25,000–30,000 and 3BHKs near ₹40,000,” Rao said, adding that the area is better suited for price-sensitive end-users rather than rental-focused investors.

5. City centre pockets: Scarcity sustains premium developments Established city-centre locations, such as Malleshwaram, Indiranagar, and Koramangala, continue to command premium pricing due to limited land availability and strong lifestyle appeal, experts said.

“Malleshwaram retains the old Bengaluru character and remains highly sought after,” Rao said. Entry prices are around ₹18,000 per sq ft, nearly on par with Indiranagar and Koramangala. In these areas, most transactions are in resale properties, with even eight-year-old apartments in Koramangala starting at ₹20,000 per sq ft, he added.



Investors’ checklist Investors should clearly define the objective, whether the focus is on rental yield in the short to medium term or capital appreciation over the medium to long term. Markets such as Electronic City and Kanakapura Road typically offer better rental yields, while locations like Hebbal, Whitefield and Indiranagar tend to provide stronger capital stability. Connectivity is a critical driver of returns, as improvements in metro, ORR or airport access over the next three to five years can significantly influence prices. Investors should closely assess areas within a 0–2 km radius of planned metro stations to gain an early-mover advantage, according to a report by JLL.

Equally important is social infrastructure, as proximity to schools, hospitals, malls and daily conveniences reduces vacancy risk and attracts end-users. Established residential hubs, such as Whitefield, HSR Layout, and Indiranagar, score well on this parameter. Developer credibility and construction quality also play a decisive role, especially in fast-growing corridors where standards can vary widely, making reputed developers a safer choice for new launches. A clear exit strategy is essential, as resale liquidity differs significantly across micro-markets, with established areas like Indiranagar and Whitefield typically offering smoother exits than newer peri-urban locations, according to the report.

Regulatory due diligence cannot be overlooked. Investors must confirm RERA registration, clear land titles and realistic possession timelines, and in infrastructure-led locations, verify land acquisition details. Announcements alone are insufficient; visible progress, such as contractor mobilisation, utility shifting or tender awards, signals real momentum. Micro-market checks should include physically visiting the locality, tracking rental listings and speaking with local agents and residents.

Monitoring inventory levels is also crucial, since high unsold stock can cap near-term appreciation. Finally, investors should factor in financing costs, interest rates and holding expenses to calculate realistic returns and IRR, avoiding excessive leverage in volatile micro-markets, the report noted.