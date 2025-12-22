Bengaluru real estate: Homebuyers debate city centre flats vs outskirts villas amid career relocations

A Reddit post by a Bengaluru professional has sparked a major debate about the dilemmas faced by young homebuyers when choosing between convenience and long-term investment. Many Bengaluru residents are debating whether to purchase apartments near IT hubs like Bellandur or to stretch their budgets for villas on the outskirts, highlighting the trade-offs between affordability, commuting time, and financial planning. A Reddit post from a Bengaluru professional sparked debate on whether young buyers should choose city IT-hub flats or outskirts villas, weighing cost, commute, and investment. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

Several Redditors shared their experiences of managing properties far from their new offices. One Reddit user wrote that after purchasing a flat in 2018, they had to relocate for work within 14 months.

“I rented it out during the two years of COVID, and only returned briefly before another job transfer required me to put it out on rent again. I don’t mind, it’s my retirement home, and I have built a network to be comfortable here 15–20 years from now,” they said.

Others spoke about more stressful scenarios. A professional living in Marathahalli recounted, “My company shifted to the airport area, made four days a week mandatory, and commuting has become almost unbearable. I paid a super premium for a 15-year-old flat, and now we are all collectively crying.” These experiences underscore how job relocations can turn a seemingly convenient purchase into a daily challenge.



Balancing family and lifestyle priorities Some residents stressed that proximity to schools, community, and social networks sometimes outweighs the inconvenience of long commutes. One parent noted that despite a longer daily journey, staying in a familiar neighbourhood allows children to maintain friendships and routines. “Sometimes it makes sense to sacrifice commute time for stability and quality of life for the family,” they said.

Another professional highlighted the advantage of buying near a metro station. “I stayed on rent in Whitefield for a few years and commuted via metro three days a week. It was far less cumbersome than driving, and my kid doesn’t have to switch schools. This kind of planning makes future job transfers manageable.”

The Reddit discussion highlighted a further dilemma in Bengaluru’s housing market: whether to prioritise proximity to IT corridors or invest in larger, more expensive homes on the outskirts. Rising property prices, high maintenance costs, and long-term financial commitments make this a crucial decision for young professionals.

As one user said, “Buying in the city centre can save daily commute time, but villas on the outskirts are for long-term comfort; each choice comes with trade-offs.”

The trend toward long-term investment Real estate brokers say several young couples in Bengaluru are facing the challenge of balancing career locations with housing decisions, particularly when both partners work in different parts of the city.

In one instance, a couple working in opposite corners of Bengaluru decided to buy a home on the outskirts, choosing a location roughly equidistant from both offices. This approach allows them to manage hybrid work schedules while benefiting from lower property prices and higher potential appreciation compared to the saturated city centre, one of the brokers said.

“Areas on the outskirts, such as the peripherals of Whitefield in the east and Bellandur in the north, typically see property appreciation of around 2% more than central Bengaluru, which is already saturated,” said Kiran Kumar of Hanu Reddy Realty. He noted that many young homebuyers are now strategically considering these emerging micro-markets to maximise both convenience and investment value.

He said that this trend is particularly strong among couples and families who plan to stay in Bengaluru in the long term. Many newcomers prefer to rent initially, using the time to understand the city’s dynamics, assess traffic patterns, and identify neighbourhoods that fit both lifestyle and career needs. Once they are confident about settling down, they move to purchase a property. “Those who see their property as a 15-20 year asset tend to regret relocations less and have more flexibility,” Kumar said.



Shift toward peripheral areas As property prices in Bengaluru’s traditional tech hubs, such as Whitefield, Sarjapur Road, and the Outer Ring Road, continue to rise, demand is steadily shifting toward the city’s outer zones. Homebuyers are increasingly exploring peripheral areas such as North Bengaluru, Devanahalli, Hennur, and the Doddaballapur Main Road, attracted by more affordable prices and stronger long-term appreciation potential. Experts note that improved infrastructure, including metro expansion, new flyovers, and upgraded road networks, is further enhancing the appeal of these emerging micro-markets.

“The last few years have seen several projects launched in the peripheries to meet demand,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman of ANAROCK Group. “Inevitably, average housing prices rose there. With sufficient land available in the peripheries, developers have focused on these areas for large-scale projects. Improved connectivity has made it feasible for buyers to live in larger societies with generous green open spaces. This trend has become very prevalent after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

ANAROCK data showed that Devanahalli in North Bengaluru witnessed 49% price growth over the last six years, from ₹4,982 per sq. ft. in 2019 to ₹7,400 per sq. ft. in Q3 2024. By comparison, prime locations like Electronic City saw a 38% increase over the same period.

The peripheral area in the north, such as Devanahalli and the outskirts of Hebbal, recorded an increase in property values, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects and upcoming tech parks announced by the state government, experts said. "The property prices in the region are projected to rise further by 8-12% annually,” according to Amar Mysore, former president of CREDAI Bengaluru.