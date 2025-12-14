Bengaluru real estate: Earning ₹55,000 a month in the tech capital? Here’s how much you should spend on rent

A Reddit post by a 22-year-old professional earning ₹55,000 a month has sparked a discussion on rental affordability in Bengaluru, as young earners grapple with rising housing costs and the trade-offs between comfort and savings. The Redditor, who currently lives in a PG and works from home most days, asked whether spending ₹17,000– ₹20,000 on rent for a better apartment would be financially sensible. A Reddit post by a 22-year-old earning ₹55,000 a month has triggered debate on Bengaluru’s rental affordability, questioning whether ₹17,000– ₹20,000 rent is sensible for young professionals. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

Several Redditors argued that spending more on rent can be justified if it improves the quality of life. “If you’re working from home, your house becomes your office too. Having a space you like is worth it,” one user wrote, adding that the arrangement works as long as total monthly expenses are kept within 50–60 per cent of income. Another commenter echoed this view, stating that living independently offers peace of mind and stability, which can indirectly contribute to career growth. “Think of it as investing in yourself and your future earning potential,” the user noted.

Some also pointed out that with limited commuting and controlled daily expenses, a slightly higher rent may still be manageable, particularly for those prioritising mental well-being and productivity.



‘Rent shouldn’t eat up your salary’ “Once you add internet, phone bills, transport and medical expenses, you could end up spending 60–70 per cent of your salary,” a Redditor warned, calling it an unnecessary strain at a young age.

Another user advised keeping rent as low as possible, arguing that many young professionals overpay for space they barely use. “We tend to stretch ourselves for bigger homes we don’t really need,” the Redditor said, recommending smaller or shared accommodations instead.

A recurring theme in the discussion was the need to align housing choices with long-term financial priorities. While some suggested focusing on comfort and independence, others stressed that early-career professionals should prioritise upskilling and income growth over lifestyle upgrades. “Your first goal should be to increase your earning capacity. Comfort helps, but only if you don’t compromise your financial flexibility,” one user observed.



Experts weigh in Suresh Sadagopan, a financial expert, said housing rent should ideally be capped at around 30 percent of one’s income to avoid financial stress. “Traditionally, about a third of a person’s salary goes towards rent. If it starts crossing that threshold, it enters a risky zone and puts unnecessary pressure on household finances,” he said, adding that this benchmark applies irrespective of age. According to him, the more relevant factors are family structure, the number of dependents and individual aspirations. “Rental decisions should be aligned to these realities, especially at a time when property rents are rising sharply,” he noted.

For dual-income households, Sadagopan emphasised the importance of proportional financial planning. If spouses earn at different levels, expenses should be shared in the same ratio as their incomes. “For example, if one partner earns ₹1 lakh and the other earns ₹2 lakh, the total household income is split in a 1:2 ratio. In such cases, two-thirds of the shared expenses should be borne by the higher earner and one-third by the other,” he explained. This approach, he said, ensures fairness and prevents one partner from being overburdened.

He also advised couples to adopt a structured approach to managing their finances. Routine household expenses can be routed through a joint account to maintain transparency and discipline, while the remaining income should be directed into individual accounts. “This allows couples to meet daily needs efficiently, while still preserving personal financial independence and enabling each partner to plan their own savings and investments,” Sadagopan said.