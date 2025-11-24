North vs East Bengaluru: Where should homebuyers place their bets?

North vs East Bengaluru has become the city’s fiercest real estate rivalry. One is powered by the airport economy, while the other is driven by the IT belt, and investors are now weighing which direction promises better appreciation over the next decade. North vs East Bengaluru is now the city’s top real estate rivalry, with the airport-led North and IT-driven East competing for investors seeking the best long-term returns. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

Real estate experts say that once considered peripheral, North Bengaluru has emerged as a high-growth zone driven by the Kempegowda International Airport ecosystem. Large-scale projects, such as the upcoming Metro airport line, the expansion of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), and the development of new corporate campuses, have accelerated both residential launches and land values.

“Demand is strongest around Hebbal, Yelahanka, Jakkur and Devanahalli, where price appreciation has stayed steady even during market slowdowns. The region is also seeing a surge in plotted developments, which have attracted long-term investors banking on future commercial activity around the Airport City SEZ and aerospace hub,” Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty, said.



Also Read: No slowdown in Bengaluru and Hyderabad housing markets: Brigade Group MD Pavitra Shankar

East Bangalore continues to dominate Despite the rise of North, brokers say that East Bengaluru remains the city’s most established real estate market. Areas like Whitefield, Varthur, and Sarjapur Road have a built-in advantage, being proximal to nearly every major tech park in the city.

“With the Metro now running through Whitefield and more stretches expected to be completed by 2026, daily commute times have dropped sharply, pushing demand for mid to premium apartments. East Bengaluru sees one of the city’s fastest sales cycles, with several developers reporting sold-out towers within weeks of launch,” Kumar said.

Prices in emerging areas like Devanahalli, Doddaballapur Main Road, and the outer stretches of Whitefield generally fall within the ₹4,000–5,000 per sq ft bracket, while entry-level apartments in gated projects are available from approximately ₹80 lakh. In North Bengaluru, Prestige’s latest launch is commanding rates of roughly ₹12,000 per square foot, although most plotted developments in the region continue to hover around ₹6,000–7,000 per square foot. Apartment prices in these northern corridors typically start at around ₹1 crore, making them comparatively affordable options for buyers.

“In North Bengaluru's Hebbal, projects such as SNN Clermont start from ₹5 crore for a 3BHK, while Embassy Lake Terraces are priced between ₹7–8 crore. Nearby, Karle Zenith near Nagawara Lake offers premium homes starting at ₹4 crore,” Sunil Singh of RealtyCorp said.



Also Read: Bengaluru’s real estate hotspots lose steam as buyer sentiment wanes amid job woes and high prices

Where should you buy? Experts say the decision comes down to the homebuyer’s horizon. North Bengaluru may offer stronger long-term appreciation as large infrastructure projects mature, while East Bengaluru delivers immediate convenience, rental demand and faster resale liquidity.

“North Bengaluru appeals to those who are willing to look slightly ahead of the curve. Its infrastructure pipeline, driven by the airport, new metro connectivity and large commercial zones, suggests stronger appreciation potential over the next decade. Buyers here typically weigh future growth more than current convenience,” Kumar said

East Bengaluru, on the other hand, offers a mature ecosystem that is hard to replicate, local brokers said. Established IT parks, schools, hospitals, and a now-operational metro network make it a safe choice for end-users who want comfort, connectivity, and rental demand from day one.