Godrej Properties emerges as the highest bidder for a luxury group housing plot in Gurugram

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) on October 25 announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder and has secured the Letter of Intent to develop a group housing plot at Golf Course Road in Gurugram through an e-auction conducted by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The plot, measuring 7.5 acres, is located in Golf Course Road micro-market and will offer a development potential of over 1.7 million square feet, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations, with an estimated revenue potential in excess of ₹5,500 crore.

In FY24, GPL acquired two prime parcels measuring 5.15 acres and 2.76 acres in the Golf Course Road micro-market from HSVP through auction and plans to launch both these projects in the current financial year. The estimated revenue potential of GPL’s developable land on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon is in excess of $1.5 billion.

11th new project acquired by GPL in FY25

This is the 11th new project GPL has acquired in FY25 and takes the booking value added through new projects to ₹22,950 crore thereby surpassing its full year business development guidance of ₹20,000 crore, the company said in a statement.

“We have witnessed strong demand for our projects in the NCR market demonstrating the huge trust and confidence which our customers have placed in us. I am very confident that this new acquisition will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR as well as cater to strong demand for our products in this market. We will aim to build outstanding residential communities that create long-term value for its residents,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

