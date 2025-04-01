Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Godrej Properties sells homes worth over 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project in Noida

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 01, 2025 09:43 AM IST

Godrej Properties has sold over 9 lakh square feet of area in the project. This is the third consecutive ₹2,000 plus crore launch for the company in Noida

Mumbai-based real estate major Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) announced on April 1 that it has sold over 275 homes worth over 2,000 crores at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) announced on April 1 that it has sold over 275 homes worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 crores at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)
Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) announced on April 1 that it has sold over 275 homes worth over 2,000 crores at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

Launched in March 2025, Godrej Riverine is located in Sector 44, one of the key micro markets in Noida. The project is spread over ~ 6.46 acres, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations.

Godrej Riverine marks the third consecutive launch with 2,000+ crore sales for Godrej Properties in Noida. GPL had previously sold inventory of over 2,000 crores in Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146 Noida in Q1 FY25 and in Godrej Tropical Isle, Sector 146, Noida in Q2 FY24.

Also Read: Godrej Properties sells 90 housing units worth over 1,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project in Gurugram

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our luxury project, Godrej Riverine in Noida. We extend our sincere gratitude to our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional living experience at this development. Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead," said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Godrej Properties sells homes worth over 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project in Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On