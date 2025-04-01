Godrej Properties sells homes worth over 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project in Noida

Mumbai-based real estate major Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) announced on April 1 that it has sold over 275 homes worth over ₹2,000 crores at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida, the company said in a regulatory filing. Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) announced on April 1 that it has sold over 275 homes worth over ₹ 2,000 crores at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

Launched in March 2025, Godrej Riverine is located in Sector 44, one of the key micro markets in Noida. The project is spread over ~ 6.46 acres, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations.

Godrej Riverine marks the third consecutive launch with ₹2,000+ crore sales for Godrej Properties in Noida. GPL had previously sold inventory of over ₹2,000 crores in Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146 Noida in Q1 FY25 and in Godrej Tropical Isle, Sector 146, Noida in Q2 FY24.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our luxury project, Godrej Riverine in Noida. We extend our sincere gratitude to our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional living experience at this development. Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead," said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.