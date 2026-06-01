Godrej Properties wins bid for 23.2-acre Greater Noida land parcel, eyes 7,000 crore revenue potential

Godrej Properties Ltd announced on June 1 that it has emerged as the highest bidder for a 23.2-acre residential land parcel in the DMIC Integrated Township, Greater Noida. The company secured the parcel through an e-auction conducted by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL). The proposed development on the site is estimated to have a revenue potential of over ₹7,000 crore.

Godrej Properties Ltd announced on June 1 that it has emerged as the highest bidder for a 23.2-acre residential land parcel in the DMIC Integrated Township, Greater Noida. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has "won the bid for a 23.2 acres (93,905 square metre) residential land parcel in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida, through an e-auction". The auction was conducted by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Ltd.

Godrej Properties plans to develop a group housing project on the land parcel, which is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of over ₹7,000 crore, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations.

Where is DMIC integrated township located?

The plot is located in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida which hosts 750 acres of smart plug-and-play infrastructure. It forms part of the Greater Noida market, a major growth corridor with connectivity to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

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{{^usCountry}} Godrej Properties had earlier launched two projects in the area in FY26 delivering sales of approximately ₹1,500 crore each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Godrej Properties had earlier launched two projects in the area in FY26 delivering sales of approximately ₹1,500 crore each. {{/usCountry}}

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DMIC Integrated Township refers to a planned industrial and urban development project that is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), one of India's largest infrastructure initiatives aimed at boosting manufacturing, logistics, and urbanisation along the Delhi–Mumbai route.

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“We are happy to add this new project in Greater Noida to our portfolio. We have witnessed consistent demand for our existing projects in Noida, and we remain bullish on this market. This will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region) and fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

Godrej Properties has delivered nearly 80 million sq ft area since 2017-18. In 2025-26, Godrej Properties acquired 18 land parcels, which have a combined revenue potential of ₹42,100 crore. The company buys land outright and also partners with landowners to create land bank for development of housing projects.

Also Read: Is Noida’s real estate market challenging Gurugram? What buyers and investors should know

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