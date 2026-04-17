Shree KB Group to invest ₹425 crore in commercial project in Greater Noida

Real estate developer Shree KB Group plans to invest ₹425 crore in its flagship commercial project, KB West Walk, a large-format shopping mall coming up in Greater Noida, the company said in a statement. Shree KB Group will invest ₹425 crore in its flagship mall project, KB West Walk, in Greater Noida, the company said. (File Photo )

Spread across 2.9 acres, the project will offer a total leasable area of around 7.5 lakh sq ft. Of the total investment, approximately ₹122 crore has been allocated for land acquisition, while ₹300 crore will go towards construction, the company said.

The development will include around 1,290 commercial units available for sale and lease.

Expected lease rentals of around ₹250 per square foot highlight its strong revenue potential amid rising demand in Greater Noida West. The project is slated for completion by October 2030, aligning with the rapid growth of Greater Noida West as a thriving commercial hub,” the company said.



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“We are proud to unveil our flagship commercial project in Greater Noida West. KB West Walk will primarily operate on a leasing model. We are already in advanced discussions with top retail, food and beverage, and entertainment brands to deliver an exceptional experience for mall customers,” Rakesh Singhal, founder of Shree KB Group, said.

In January, Shree KB Realty acquired a nearly 3-acre land parcel in Greater Noida for ₹122 crore through an auction process to develop a commercial project.

The company said it had acquired the land parcel of around 12,000 sq metres, with the total transaction value including lease rent and stamp duty. The plot, located in Greater Noida West, was secured through an auction conducted by the Greater Noida Authority. The firm will develop a commercial project on the site with a built-up area of about 0.85 million sq ft.

Last month, the company leased over 75% of its commercial project, KB Mart, to a mix of domestic and international brands. Spread across around 2.9 lakh sq ft in Knowledge Park-II, Greater Noida, the development is designed as a mixed-use destination featuring high-street retail, a food court, and studio apartments. With more than 50 stores already operational and several others in the pipeline, Shree KB Mart expects to generate around ₹20 crore in revenue through leasing at the project.

Founded in 2005, the developer has built a portfolio across residential and commercial segments in the National Capital Region. The group previously delivered KB Complex, a 1.45 lakh sq ft commercial project.



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In total, Shree KB Group has developed over 5.5 lakh sq ft of space with projects valued at around ₹800 crore, including developments such as KB Mart, the company said.

The company also operates in the real estate consulting business and has facilitated real estate transactions over 250 acres of land. Additionally, the Group played a role in establishing an industrial park for Patanjali, it said.

India’s retail sector saw steady demand across the top eight cities in Q1 2026, with leasing at 1.95 million sq ft, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report. Activity declined 28% QoQ and 10% YoY, mainly due to a lack of new mall supply, it said.