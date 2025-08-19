Search
House of Abhinandan Lodha partners with Zepto to help investors buy branded plots in its Vrindavan project

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 12:57 pm IST

With just a few taps on the Zepto app, users can browse plot offerings in Vrindavan, submit inquiries, and connect with a HoABL expert within 10 minutes

House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a branded land developer, has partnered with quick-commerce giant Zepto to help investors purchase branded plots in its Vrindavan project via the Zepto app.

House of Abhinandan Lodha has partnered with Zepto to help investors purchase branded plots in its Vrindavan project via the Zepto app. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
With just a few taps, users can browse available plots, submit inquiries, and connect with a HoABL expert through video consultation, all within 10 minutes.

HoABL’s payment structure is designed for affordability: buyers start with a small, fully refundable token amount as an expression of interest, offering the flexibility to step back if needed. Subsequent payments are staggered, making land ownership more accessible and stress-free, the company said.

The Zepto app ensures that consumers get connected within 10 minutes to a HOABL expert, who will guide them through the process on a video call. To explore HoABL’s Vrindavan project offerings, a user can just type ‘land’ in the search bar and will be directed to HoABL’s dedicated page, the statement said.

“We are on a mission to democratise land ownership for Indians with our fully seamless and transparent digital-first model. Our shared vision with Zepto to make our respective offerings easily accessible through a convenient process makes this partnership very natural,” said Saurabh Jain, CMO at The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

“With our own app and website already offering a convenient digital buying journey, this collaboration with Zepto widens our reach, making wealth creation through land investment even easier and faster,” he said.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha and Zepto are partnering to make access to land simple and digital. HoABL’s app lets customers explore, select and buy plots online; bringing it onto Zepto’s tech-strong platform takes that journey to where millions already shop. Timed with Janmashtami, premium plots in Vrindavan are now discoverable on Zepto for a limited time, another step toward democratising land," shared Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand and Culture Officer, Zepto.

Founded in 2020 by Abhinandan Lodha, HoABL, has around 30 million sq. ft. under active development. The brand has expanded its footprint across prime locations such as Alibaug, Anjarle, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Dapoli, Goa, Khopoli, Nagpur, and Neral in Maharashtra, with upcoming developments in Amritsar, Shimla, and Varanasi.

