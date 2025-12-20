Hyderabad real estate: Property registrations rise 25% in November to 6,923 units

Hyderabad’s real estate market recorded a 25% YoY increase in property registrations in November 2025, with 6923 homes worth ₹4904 crore registered during the month, according to Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data accessed by Knight Frank India. Hyderabad real estate: Demand for premium housing remains strong, with registrations for homes above ₹1 crore surging 87% YoY. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Demand for premium housing remains robust, indicated by an 87% YoY surge in registrations for homes valued above ₹1 crore reinforcing the ongoing premiumization trend in Hyderabad. This segment accounted for 21% of all registered properties during the month, up from 14% in November 2024. In value terms, homes priced above ₹1 crore contributed a dominant 51% of total transaction value, underscoring the city’s sustained demand for premium housing.

The Hyderabad residential market spans four districts: Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy and includes transactions from both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

Most registered properties in Hyderabad ranged between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft, comprising 67% of total registrations. Units above 2,000 sq ft made up 17%, up from 14% in November 2024.

At the district level, Rangareddy accounted for 47% of property registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 41%. Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 12% of total registrations, the Knight Frank analysis showed.

The weighted average price of transacted residential properties rose by 9% YoY in November 2025. Among the districts, Rangareddy registered the sharpest increase of 17% YoY, reflecting its emergence as a key hub for both residential and commercial development.

Beyond the concentration of bulk transactions, homebuyers also gravitated toward plush properties featuring larger sizes and superior amenities. The top five deals in November 2025 involved properties valued above ₹6 crore, with three of these transactions recorded in Rangareddy (West), while two were in Hyderabad (Central).

“Hyderabad’s residential market continues to display exceptional momentum, with home registrations rising by 25% YoY and 12% MoM in November 2025. The sharp 40% increase in the value of registered properties, coupled with the strongest monthly volumes recorded this year, signals at the sustained home buyer sentiment,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

