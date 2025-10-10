Edit Profile
    Hyderabad residential registrations jump 35% YoY in September to 6,612 homes

    Hyderabad real estate: Registrations up 35% YoY in Sept to 4,804 cr, led by premium homes; prices rose 20%, showing strong demand despite Shradh lull

    Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 9:11 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Hyderabad’s residential real estate market recorded a 35% year-on-year (YoY) rise in property registrations in September 2025, with 6,612 homes worth 4,804 crore registered during the month, according to Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data accessed by Knight Frank India. The total value of properties transacted grew 70% YoY, even as the month included the traditionally subdued Shradh, Pitra Paksha period (September 7 - 21, 2025).

    Hyderabad’s residential registrations rose 35% YoY in September 2025, with 6,612 homes worth ₹4,804 crore, per IGR data via Knight Frank India. (Representational Image) (ChatGPT)
    The city’s premium housing segment, properties priced above 1 crore, saw the sharpest surge, with registrations up 151% YoY. These high-value homes accounted for 22% of total registrations and a dominant 53% of overall transaction value, reflecting Hyderabad’s ongoing shift toward luxury and larger units.

    Homes measuring over 2,000 sq ft made up 15% of total registrations, indicating a sustained appetite for spacious, high-end residences, the report said.

    Also Read: Hyderabad records 4302 crore worth of property registrations in May, up by 14% YoY

    Rangareddy leads; prices rise 20%

    Among districts, Knight Frank said that Rangareddy continued to dominate with 45% of total registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (40%) and Hyderabad district (14%).

    The weighted average price of registered properties in the city rose 20% YoY, led by Rangareddy’s 28% jump, underscoring its emergence as a preferred hub for both residential and commercial buyers.

    Also Read: Hyderabad property registrations down 9% in June, but home sales up by 6% to 4,500 crore

    The report said Hyderabad’s strong performance, despite part of the month coinciding with the inauspicious Shradh fortnight, highlights its resilient housing demand.

    “The sharp 35% rise in registrations and 70% surge in value highlight not just volume expansion but also the city’s steady march toward premiumisation,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

