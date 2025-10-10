Hyderabad residential registrations jump 35% YoY in September to 6,612 homes

Hyderabad’s residential real estate market recorded a 35% year-on-year (YoY) rise in property registrations in September 2025, with 6,612 homes worth ₹4,804 crore registered during the month, according to Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data accessed by Knight Frank India. The total value of properties transacted grew 70% YoY, even as the month included the traditionally subdued Shradh, Pitra Paksha period (September 7 - 21, 2025).
The city’s premium housing segment, properties priced above ₹1 crore, saw the sharpest surge, with registrations up 151% YoY. These high-value homes accounted for 22% of total registrations and a dominant 53% of overall transaction value, reflecting Hyderabad’s ongoing shift toward luxury and larger units.
Homes measuring over 2,000 sq ft made up 15% of total registrations, indicating a sustained appetite for spacious, high-end residences, the report said.
The report said Hyderabad’s strong performance, despite part of the month coinciding with the inauspicious Shradh fortnight, highlights its resilient housing demand.
“The sharp 35% rise in registrations and 70% surge in value highlight not just volume expansion but also the city’s steady march toward premiumisation,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.