International Yoga Day 2024: Here is how the real estate sector celebrated the Day

The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated globally with the theme Yoga for self and society. Individuals from all walks of life - bureaucrats, politicians, celebrities, medical professionals and so on - took part in various festivities to mark the day, and so did those from the real estate sector. Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar participating in 2024 International Yoga Day celebrations(Manohar Lal Khattar)

From union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Delhi Development Authority officials and private developers, the Indian real estate fraternity joined in the 2024 International Yoga Day celebrations.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar took to X, to share pictures of a yoga program he participated in at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

“Yoga is a priceless gift given to the world by the sages of India. Yoga exercise gives us a good spiritual and physical life,” he wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Development Authority organized events across 18 sports complexes/golf courses and 10 parks.

Lieutenant Governor and DDA chairman VK Saxena performed yoga at Baansera on the bank of Yamuna River on the occasion of International Yoga Day, a DDA statement said.

“By holding public yoga sessions and workshops led by specialized trainers, to meditation gatherings, DDA aims to create awareness about yoga, which is a transformative practice, represents the harmony of mind and body, the balance between thought and action, and the unity of restraint and fulfillment,” the Delhi Development Authority said in a statement.

Elsewhere, private developers, including the likes of Embassy and Brigade Groups, organized various yoga day events across their commercial properties.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Pune-based Gera Developments wrote in a LinkedIn post, “I can state from experience that yoga is one way to build strength, flexibility, balance, concentration and breath work. My favourite aasana is the Shavasana but it comes as a reward at the end of the class. Wish everyone a Happy #InternationalYogaDay.”

“Yoga teaches us that true well-being transcends the physical and touches the mind and spirit. By integrating yoga into our daily routines, we can achieve holistic health, inner peace, and a stronger, more resilient self. Embrace the transformative power of yoga to enhance your overall well-being and live a life of balance, clarity, and harmony,” Jaxay Shah, founder and CMD of Savvy Group, an Ahmedabad-based real estate major, wrote on X.

