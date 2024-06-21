International Yoga Day Live Updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations in Srinagar
International Yoga Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations today in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, during his two-day visit. This marks his first visit since starting his third consecutive term in office. This year's celebration theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasises yoga's impact on personal well-being and community health. The event in Srinagar aims to boost grassroots participation and promote yoga in rural areas....Read More
Modi will participate in the Yoga Day event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Since the inception of the International Day of Yoga in 2014, the prime minister has led celebrations at various iconic sites, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
International Yoga Day
The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is observed every year on June 21 to highlight its immense benefits for overall health and well-being. This observance was established by the United Nations in 2014.
PM Modi proposed the idea of a global day dedicated to yoga during his 2014 address to the United National General Assembly (UNGA). In December 2014, the UNGA passed a resolution declaring June 21 as ‘International Yoga Day’.
The United Nations describes yoga as an ancient practice with physical, mental, and spiritual elements, originating in India. The word ‘yoga’ comes from Sanskrit, meaning to join or unite, which signifies the integration of body and consciousness.
2024 Yoga Day celebrations
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will join a yoga event in Ahmedabad on June 21 (Friday) to celebrate International Day of Yoga, as state minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Thursday.
- A video released on Thursday by the staff of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, a day before International Day of Yoga, shows him performing challenging yoga exercises. The chief minister will participate in the state-level function for the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21 (Friday) at Lal Parade Ground, according to an official.
- The Ministry of Culture will hold International Day of Yoga celebrations on Friday at the historic Purana Quila site in Delhi. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will lead a celebration at Sun Dial Lawns, Qutab Minar, as mentioned by a senior official.
- Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachudand and other Supreme Court judges will participate in Friday's 10th International Yoga Day celebrations.
- In Israel, over three hundred participants performed yoga asanas at the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.
- Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered to celebrate International Yoga Day at an event where India's Deputy Ambassador to the US, Sripriya Ranganathan, delivered an address.
When did 'Yoga' get international recognition?
According to the United Nations, International Yoga Day promotes the advantages of yoga globally.
The initial resolution proposing the establishment of the International Day of Yoga originated from India and received endorsement from an unprecedented 175 member states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the proposal during his speech at the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly in 2014.
In his address, he stated: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”
PM Modi on a two-day visit to Srinagar
International Yoga Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Srinagar on Thursday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, he will inaugurate and launch projects totalling ₹1,500 crore and participate in International Yoga Day.
Accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the prime minister proceeded to the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake, where he was greeted with flowers and traditional Kashmiri songs.
PM Modi to lead celebrations for 10th year in Srinagar
International Yoga Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar today during his two-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
At 6.30 am, Modi will attend the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering on this occasion and then participate in the CYP Yoga session.