International Yoga Day Live Updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations in Srinagar

Srinagar: Security personnel near the SKICC on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Security has been tightened in the city and the parts of Kashmir Valley ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Yoga Day events.

International Yoga Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations today in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, during his two-day visit. This marks his first visit since starting his third consecutive term in office. This year's celebration theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasises yoga's impact on personal well-being and community health. The event in Srinagar aims to boost grassroots participation and promote yoga in rural areas....Read More

Modi will participate in the Yoga Day event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Since the inception of the International Day of Yoga in 2014, the prime minister has led celebrations at various iconic sites, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

International Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is observed every year on June 21 to highlight its immense benefits for overall health and well-being. This observance was established by the United Nations in 2014.

PM Modi proposed the idea of a global day dedicated to yoga during his 2014 address to the United National General Assembly (UNGA). In December 2014, the UNGA passed a resolution declaring June 21 as ‘International Yoga Day’.

The United Nations describes yoga as an ancient practice with physical, mental, and spiritual elements, originating in India. The word ‘yoga’ comes from Sanskrit, meaning to join or unite, which signifies the integration of body and consciousness.

2024 Yoga Day celebrations

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will join a yoga event in Ahmedabad on June 21 (Friday) to celebrate International Day of Yoga, as state minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Thursday.

- A video released on Thursday by the staff of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, a day before International Day of Yoga, shows him performing challenging yoga exercises. The chief minister will participate in the state-level function for the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21 (Friday) at Lal Parade Ground, according to an official.

- The Ministry of Culture will hold International Day of Yoga celebrations on Friday at the historic Purana Quila site in Delhi. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will lead a celebration at Sun Dial Lawns, Qutab Minar, as mentioned by a senior official.

- Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachudand and other Supreme Court judges will participate in Friday's 10th International Yoga Day celebrations.

- In Israel, over three hundred participants performed yoga asanas at the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

- Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered to celebrate International Yoga Day at an event where India's Deputy Ambassador to the US, Sripriya Ranganathan, delivered an address.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Scroll down for latest updates on 10th International Yoga Day celebrations