Kya Noida ka real estate market ab Gurugram ko challenge de raha hai?

With developers from both Noida and Gurugram launching ultra-luxury projects priced between ₹25,000 and ₹35,000 per sq ft in Noida, the industrial town, once known for affordable and aspirational housing, is rapidly shedding its ‘poor cousin’ tag and stepping into the premium league. The recent inauguration of the Noida International Airport, along with the expansion of metro links and road networks, has strengthened its position, prompting the question: has Noida finally begun to challenge Gurugram?

The recent inauguration of the Noida International Airport, coupled with expanding metro connectivity and road infrastructure, has strengthened Noida’s position as a real estate hub, raising the question: has it finally begun to challenge Gurugram? (Photo for representational purposes)(HT File)

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Branded residences are further elevating Noida’s luxury credentials. A slew of high-end launches underscores this shift. Gulshan Group has partnered with Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) to develop the country’s tallest Taj hotel, along with branded serviced residences in Noida, with units priced at ₹35–40 crore.

M3M India has tied up with global brand Jacob & Co. for a premium residential project, while its sister concern Smartworld Developers has partnered with Elie Saab for another branded development in Sector 98. These projects, with ticket sizes ranging from ₹3 crore to over ₹25 crore and pricing around ₹33,000 per sq ft, signal growing confidence in Noida’s high-end housing market.

The buyer profile is also evolving, with CXOs, entrepreneurs and NRIs increasingly seeking larger homes, lifestyle amenities and long-term value in the city.

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{{^usCountry}} The increase in the prices of new launches is also a function of land costs. Since 2022, real estate developers who were earlier required to pay only 10 per cent at the time of purchasing land, with the rest payable over a period of five to seven years, now have to make the total payment within 90 days of allotment. This has made land purchase not only expensive but also scarce, say real estate developers.Noida is also witnessing an increase in leasing of A Grade office spaces, which has changed the way an investor looks at Noida today. Several corporates are considering Noida as an important market. This in turn has impacted the housing market. Noida’s real estate prices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The increase in the prices of new launches is also a function of land costs. Since 2022, real estate developers who were earlier required to pay only 10 per cent at the time of purchasing land, with the rest payable over a period of five to seven years, now have to make the total payment within 90 days of allotment. This has made land purchase not only expensive but also scarce, say real estate developers.Noida is also witnessing an increase in leasing of A Grade office spaces, which has changed the way an investor looks at Noida today. Several corporates are considering Noida as an important market. This in turn has impacted the housing market. Noida’s real estate prices {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Noida’s average property prices range between ₹9,000 and ₹15,000 per sq ft, and ₹15,000 to ₹40,000 per sq ft in the ultra-luxury segment, they remain relatively competitive compared to Gurugram’s ₹20,000– ₹37,000 per sq ft and Mumbai’s ₹40,000-plus pricing in prime locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Noida’s average property prices range between ₹9,000 and ₹15,000 per sq ft, and ₹15,000 to ₹40,000 per sq ft in the ultra-luxury segment, they remain relatively competitive compared to Gurugram’s ₹20,000– ₹37,000 per sq ft and Mumbai’s ₹40,000-plus pricing in prime locations. {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike Mumbai, where luxury is driven by scarcity, or central Delhi, where legacy and exclusivity dominate, Noida’s premium appeal is rooted in scale, larger sizes, planned development and modern infrastructure.

A growing infrastructure premium, led by the Noida International Airport, expanding metro connectivity and a robust road and rail network, is accelerating this transformation. With multiple connectivity projects progressing simultaneously rather than in phases as seen earlier, Noida is fast emerging as a well-connected residential hub, a shift expected to further support property price appreciation in the coming years, say real estate experts.

Not only have prices along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway gone up and the area emerged as an ultra-luxury destination, but real estate values along the Yamuna Expressway corridor have also surged between 2020 and 2025. Prices of plots and apartments are further projected to rise by 28% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years, a report has said.As per the report titled ‘Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport is Reshaping Realty.’ by SquareYards, apartment prices have nearly tripled over the past five years, while plot values have risen by an average of 1.5x. Select micro-markets witnessed up to 5x growth, reflecting strong investor-led momentum driven by infrastructure development.

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Supported by improvements in livability, employment generation, and infrastructure upgrades, this growth trend is projected to continue, with both plot and apartment values likely to rise by 28% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years, the report said.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) recently launched a residential plot scheme 2026 offering 973 plots of varying sizes near the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport. The land rate under the scheme is ₹36,260 per sqm. Registration amounts are ₹5.87 lakh for 162 sqm plots, ₹6.63 lakh for 183 sqm, ₹6.67 lakh for 184 sqm, ₹7.25 lakh for 200 sqm, ₹8.08 lakh for 223 sqm and ₹10.51 lakh for 290 sqm plots, as per the brochure.

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Also Read: Is YEIDA's plot scheme 2026 near Noida International Airport a smart investment? Real estate experts share insights

Who are the buyers?

Noida is fast shedding its image as Gurugram’s poor cousin, so much so that prices of recent luxury housing projects seem to be almost on par with new launches in the millennium city. The city’s premium offerings are also being lapped up by people wanting to upgrade from ‘kothi’ living to a ‘condo’ lifestyle.

Real estate developers say that those investing in the ₹10 to ₹35 crore range are high net-worth buyers, including Noida-based families looking to upgrade to serviced-apartment living, South Delhi residents relocating to Noida, MSME owners and logistics entrepreneurs, given the proximity to the upcoming airport, and senior corporate executives.

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This is not to say there are no end users. Developers point out that several Noida-based entrepreneurs, contractors, service consultants, not to mention NRIs are also investing in these projects.

“Several developers are eyeing the ultra-luxury housing opportunity, and buyers are responding. The cost of land is a major factor and so is the cost of construction,” said experts.

Noida versus Gurugram

Gaurav Gupta of Zeno Realty says the demand for Noida’s ultra-luxury segment goes beyond airport-led hype, pointing instead to a strong internal upgrade cycle. “There’s a massive upgradation wave within Noida itself, with residents of kothis and older or smaller apartments looking to move into modern homes with better amenities,” he says. He adds that branded residences are also addressing a long-standing gap in the city’s ecosystem. “Noida has lacked five-star hotel infrastructure for high-profile meetings. Luxury branded residences with hotel services are filling that void for businessmen, industrialists and senior professionals.”

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Also Read: Noida International Airport to drive real estate prices: Plots may rise 28%, apartments 22%

Gupta notes that while East Delhi has traditionally leaned towards Noida, what’s new is the growing interest from South Delhi buyers, driven by the presence of top-tier schools and office hubs, with aspiration now catching up. However, he cautions that the supply of high-quality projects from Grade A developers in Noida is still significantly lower than in Gurugram.

Drawing a parallel, he says Gurugram went through a similar inflection point in the past. “There was a time when moving to Gurgaon was seen as a downgrade, before it became aspirational. Noida is at that stage now,” he says, adding that the gap between the two markets is narrowing.

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He also points out that if infrastructure issues in Haryana, such as water, roads and sewage, are not addressed, Noida’s momentum could sustain longer than expected, particularly in terms of high-value transactions and unit sales.

On sustainability, Gupta emphasises the importance of product-market fit. “If the product is right, even a ₹50 crore apartment will sell. If not, even a ₹4 crore one may struggle. Ultimately, when end-users start absorbing inventory from investors, that’s when a market truly matures,” he says.

Ankita Sood of Knight Frank India maintains that Noida was never a ‘poor cousin’ but has always catered to a distinct set of market needs. While the Noida International Airport is expected to have a ripple effect, its full impact will depend on the convergence of demand across residential, commercial and hospitality segments.

She adds that the fundamentals of the market are evolving, with improving residential offerings and demand now emanating from across Uttar Pradesh. With the upcoming airport, Noida is emerging as a key demand hub, though it has not yet overtaken Gurugram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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