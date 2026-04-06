YEIDA plot scheme 2026: All you need to know about prices, sizes, eligibility and application process

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) residential plot scheme 2026 offers 973 plots of varying sizes near the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport. YEIDA's residential plot scheme 2026, offers 973 plots of varying sizes near the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport. (Photo for representational purposes only) (HT Archive) (HT_PRINT)

Plot sizes and location The plots are spread across newly developed sectors 15-C, 18 and 24. Sizes include 162 sqm (476 plots), 183 sqm (4 plots), 184 sqm (4 plots), 200 sqm (481 plots), 223 sqm (6 plots) and 290 sqm (2 plots), as per the YEIDA brochure.

Prices and charges The land rate under the scheme is ₹36,260 per sqm. Registration amounts are ₹5.87 lakh for 162 sqm plots, ₹6.63 lakh for 183 sqm, ₹6.67 lakh for 184 sqm, ₹7.25 lakh for 200 sqm, ₹8.08 lakh for 223 sqm and ₹10.51 lakh for 290 sqm plots, as per the brochure.



Plots that are park-facing, along green belts, at corners, or facing roads 18 metres or wider will attract a 5% premium as preferential location charges.

Application process Applications open on April 6 and can be submitted only online via the authority’s website. The application form is available for ₹600 through the online payment gateway. No offline applications or payments will be accepted. Allotment will be conducted through a draw of lots, with separate draws for each category, as per the brochure.

Eligibility criteria Applicants must be at least 18 years old and can apply for only one plot under the scheme. Individuals who have already been allotted a residential plot or flat under any YEIDA scheme are not eligible. If multiple allotments are detected for an applicant, co-applicant, spouse, or minor children, the allotment will be cancelled, and the deposited amount will be forfeited.

Joint applications are allowed only among immediate family members with valid proof of relationship. Only individuals can apply; Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) are not eligible.

RERA registration YEIDA received the mandatory Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) registration number last week.

“The plot scheme will be live on our portal so that interested applicants can apply for a plot of their choice. This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to own a plot in Yamuna City, where world-class facilities are available for people,” Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer of Yeida, told the Hindustan Times newspaper.

How to apply? The allotment shall be made through a draw. Applicants are required to submit 10% of the premium as a registration fee. For successful applicants, the registration fee shall be deducted from the payable premium of the plot.

As per the scheme, 100% of the total premium shall be paid within 60 days from the date of issue of the allotment letter. However, in certain circumstances, the time for payment can be extended for up to 30 days. The allotment of plots shall be done on a lease for a period of 90 years from the date of the lease deed.

Important dates of the scheme Scheme opens on April 6, 2026

Last date to apply is May 6, 2026

Draw date is June 18, 2026

17.5% plots reserved for farmers The brochure showed that 17.5% of plots will be reserved for farmers, whose land has been acquired for the planned development of the Yamuna area and Noida International Airport.

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There will also be 5% reservation for businessmen having functional industrial units in the authority area.

Real estate market near the Noida International Airport The first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 is set to drive the next phase of real estate growth in NCR, particularly across Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, and Noida.



As per a report by SquareYards titled Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport is Reshaping Realty, apartment prices have nearly tripled between 2020 and 2025, while plot values have risen by an average of 1.5 times. In select micro-markets, prices have surged as much as fivefold, reflecting strong investor-driven momentum backed by infrastructure development.

Improvements in liveability, job creation and infrastructure upgrades are supporting this growth. The report projects that property values will continue to rise, with plot and apartment prices expected to increase by 28% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years.

Also Read: Noida International Airport Jewar inaugurated: Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida real estate markets set to get a boost