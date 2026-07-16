Lenskart leases 88,343 sq ft office space in Delhi's Aerocity; rental outgo estimated at 232 crore

Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd has leased 88,343 sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity, with the total rental outgo estimated at around ₹232 crore over a nine-year tenure, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Retail leasing: Lenskart Solutions Ltd has leased 88,343 sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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The office is located on the eighth floor of the commercial tower owned by Alborz Developers Ltd. The lease commenced on April 1, 2026, and has been registered as a fresh lease, the documents showed.

Under the agreement, Lenskart will pay a monthly rent of ₹1.86 crore, translating to ₹210 per sq ft per month. The company has also paid a security deposit of ₹7.42 crore, the documents showed.

The lease has been signed for a nine-year tenure, with the rent set to escalate by 15% every three years, in line with prevailing commercial leasing trends, the documents showed.

Worldmark 6 is part of the Worldmark commercial development in Aerocity, near Delhi Airport.

Commercial leasing in Aerocity

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{{^usCountry}} Aerocity has emerged as one of Delhi-NCR's most sought-after commercial office destinations, attracting occupiers from technology, consulting, aviation, flexible workspace and financial services sectors due to its proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and premium Grade A office developments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aerocity has emerged as one of Delhi-NCR's most sought-after commercial office destinations, attracting occupiers from technology, consulting, aviation, flexible workspace and financial services sectors due to its proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and premium Grade A office developments. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest transaction further underscores the continued demand for large office spaces in Delhi's prime business districts from fast-growing consumer and technology-led companies, experts said.

Also Read: ₹309 cr">Executive Centre India leases 1.14 lakh sq ft office space in Delhi's Aerocity for 9 years at a total rent of ₹309 cr

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“Lenskart’s massive 88,000 sq ft fresh lease at Worldmark 6 further solidifies Aerocity as Delhi-NCR’s premier commercial hotspot. This transaction follows a recent wave of marquee deals in the exact same building—including major spaces taken by Hero MotoCorp, WeWork, and The Executive Centre, underscoring a fierce corporate appetite for premium, Grade-A spaces in high-connectivity corridors,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

A set of queries have been emailed to both Bharti Realty and Lenskart. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: ₹920 crore">Hero MotoCorp, WeWork lease 3.5 lakh sq ft in Delhi Aerocity near IGI Airport; Rental commitment exceeds ₹920 crore

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