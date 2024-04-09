Lenskart seeks land for factory near Bengaluru airport; K'taka Minister responds

Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil on April 9 directed officials to assist Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, who said the company was looking for 25 acres of land near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil on April 9 directed officials to assist Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, who said the company was looking for 25 acres of land near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru(Livemint)

Bansal posted his requirement on 'X' and within five minutes, the Minister responded in the affirmative.

"Lenskart is looking for 25 acres of land within 60 km of Kempegowda Bengaluru International Airport to build its next mega factory. If any company is looking to sell factory land near the Bengaluru airport, please send an email to: megafactory@lenskart.in," Bansal wrote.

Responding quickly, Patil said, "Karnataka is the place to be! @peyushbansal @Lenskart_com Industries Department is here to support you, and facilitate all your needs. Concerned officials will reach out, immediately."

According to sources close to the Minister, he gave necessary instructions to officials to help Bansal to set up his unit here in Bengaluru.

Many people on 'X' expressed their appreciation for the move by the Minister, they said.