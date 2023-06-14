Central London sees strong demand for office space
Bloomberg |
Jun 14, 2023 02:39 PM IST
Demand for high quality, well-fitted office space across the West End remains healthy, with estimated rental values 8% above last December.
London’s West End is seeing strong demand for space, even against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty — at least according to one of its main landlords.
Shaftesbury Capital Plc notes “confidence for rental growth prospects,” which spread throughout its portfolio focused in London’s Soho, Covent Garden and Chinatown, it said in a statement Wednesday morning. london
Demand for high quality, well-fitted office space across the West End remains healthy, with estimated rental values 8% above last December.