Central London sees strong demand for office space

Bloomberg |
Jun 14, 2023 02:39 PM IST

Demand for high quality, well-fitted office space across the West End remains healthy, with estimated rental values 8% above last December.

London’s West End is seeing strong demand for space, even against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty — at least according to one of its main landlords.

The company completed 173 leasing transactions in the first five months of the year, at rents on average 6% ahead of December 2022.(Rightmove.com)
Shaftesbury Capital Plc notes “confidence for rental growth prospects,” which spread throughout its portfolio focused in London’s Soho, Covent Garden and Chinatown, it said in a statement Wednesday morning. london

