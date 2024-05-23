 M3M to invest close to ₹1200 crore for a luxury project in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
M3M to invest close to 1200 crore for a luxury project in Gurugram

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 03:00 AM IST

The 4-acre project is part of the 60-acre M3M Golf Estate project in Gurugram and has a revenue potential of ₹4,000 crore, the company said

Gurugram-based real estate developer M3M Group has launched an uber luxury project on Golf Course Road Extension for which it will be investing close to 1200 crore, the company said in a statement.

Gurugram-based real estate developer M3M Group has launched an uber luxury project on Golf Course Road Extension for which it will be investing close to ₹1200 crore
Gurugram-based real estate developer M3M Group has launched an uber luxury project on Golf Course Road Extension for which it will be investing close to 1200 crore

The 4-acre project is part of the 60-acre M3M Golf Estate and has a revenue potential of 4,000 crore.

The project to be called M3M Altitude will have a revenue potential of 4000 crore, the company said.

The project is being designed by globally-renowned architects from London, Uptown Hansen Architects (UHA).

Also Read: Gurugram real estate news: TCG Real Estate secures funding of 714 cr from SBI for World Trade Center project

The development cost of the project is 1200 crores. There will be 350 homes, with prices ranging from 10 crore to 30 crores. It will be delivered by 2031, the company said.

Also Read: Emaar India plans to invest a billion dollars over the next 4 to 5 years to develop real estate projects in the country

“In recent years, GCRE has emerged as Gurgaon's ultimate destination for luxury residences, catalyzing a surge in demand and substantial annual price appreciation,” said Sudeep Bhatt, President, M3M India.

M3M Altitude Landscape is being designed by the Oracle Landscape. It will comprise 4 bhk (plus a servant room) and penthouses ranging from 3780 sq ft to 8000 sq ft.

Also Read: IKEA partners with Rhenus to set up warehouse in Delhi-NCR near Gurugram

The project will also have the tallest sky club in Gurugram measuring around 2 million sq ft, the company said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Real Estate / M3M to invest close to 1200 crore for a luxury project in Gurugram
