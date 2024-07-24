MahaRERA to hold fifth exam for 5,260 real estate agents in Maharashtra to protect home buyers' interests

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has announced that a total of 5,260 real estate agents will appear for the fifth competency examination to be conducted by the Authority on July 29 across 24 centres in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has announced that a total of 5,260 real estate agents will appear for the fifth batch of competency examination. (Picture for representational purpose)(Unsplash)

Of the 5,260 candidates, 3,081 are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 1,533 from Pune, 518 from Nagpur, the MahaRERA said in a statement.

According to MahaRERA, till now four batches have appeared for the examination and 9,295 real estate agents have cleared it.

The MahaRERA in January 2023 had made it mandatory for real estate agents to undergo training and obtain the prescribed certificate of registration. A failure to do so will lead to MahaRERA suspending registrations of such real estate agents.

There are around 47,000 agents registered across Maharashtra. Of these, registrations of 13,785 agents have been cancelled due to non-renewal. In April, MahaRERA had suspended registration of over 20,000 agents who failed to comply with the training and certification requirements.

"They will have to comply with the mandatory requirement to resume operations in the real estate sector. Due to the action initiated, the number of candidates appearing for the upcoming test has increased to over 5,000 from around 1,700 in the previous edition," the MahaRERA said in a statement.

"In the real estate sector, an ‘agent’ plays a crucial role for homebuyers and developers. Therefore, it is imperative for the agents to be well-versed in the provisions of RERA Act. Therefore, MahaRERA has made it mandatory for the agents to undergo training, pass an exam to obtain certification. Failure to comply within the stipulated time frame to obtain this certification will result in tough decisions," Ajoy Mehta, Chairman of MahaRERA said.

In February 2023, the MahaRERA had directed real estate agents to make half-yearly progress reports public. This mandates furnishing information on projects where they have been designated by developers to handle sales.