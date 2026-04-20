MahaRERA update: 10,379 real estate projects approved in FY26, with nearly half in MMR

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) approved 10,379 real estate projects across Maharashtra in the financial year 2025–26, with nearly half (5,494) located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 3,566 in the Pune region, according to official data.

MahaRERA approved 10,379 real estate projects across Maharashtra in the financial year 2025–26, with nearly half (5,494) located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 3,566 in the Pune region. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

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During the same period, MahaRERA registered 4,204 projects, approved corrections for 2,488 projects, and granted extensions to 3,687 projects.

Complaint disposal also saw a sharp uptick, with a 19% higher resolution rate in 2025 as the regulator focused on clearing pending cases.

District-wise data

According to the official data, Pune district recorded 3,150 projects that were approved, followed by 1,714 in Thane, 1,696 in Mumbai suburban, 375 in Mumbai City, 939 in Raigad, 568 in Palghar, 474 in Nagpur, 454 in Nashik, 155 in Sambhaji Nagar, 145 each in Kolhapur and Satara, and 134 in Ratnagiri.

However, while district-wise Pune tops, when the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is clubbed, the total registrations go up to 5,494, and 3,566 in the entire Pune region, 563 in Vidarabha, which includes Nagpur, Wardha, among others, and 723 from the rest of Maharashtra, the data reveals.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: MahaRERA directs developer to refund Pune homebuyers who cancelled booking in 10 days over non-mergeable jodi flats Complaint disposal rate up by 19% {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: MahaRERA directs developer to refund Pune homebuyers who cancelled booking in 10 days over non-mergeable jodi flats Complaint disposal rate up by 19% {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, the regulator resolved 6,045 homebuyer complaints, compared with 5,073 registered during the year, according to official data, as it prioritised clearing older pending cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, the regulator resolved 6,045 homebuyer complaints, compared with 5,073 registered during the year, according to official data, as it prioritised clearing older pending cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On March 16, MahaRERA said that, in its first seven years, the complaint-disposal rate ranged from 50% to 70%. This has since risen significantly, with the overall disposal rate reaching 127%, and touching 137% in 2025 alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 16, MahaRERA said that, in its first seven years, the complaint-disposal rate ranged from 50% to 70%. This has since risen significantly, with the overall disposal rate reaching 127%, and touching 137% in 2025 alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since its inception, a total of 10,235 complaints have been filed, while 13,003 have been disposed of, reflecting a sharp improvement in case resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since its inception, a total of 10,235 complaints have been filed, while 13,003 have been disposed of, reflecting a sharp improvement in case resolution. {{/usCountry}}

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According to official data from MahaRERA, 1,324 complaints were reported in 2017, with a disposal rate of 27%. In 2018, complaints rose to 4,253, while the disposal rate improved to 56%.

In 2019 and 2020, complaints stood at 4,376 and 3,049, with disposal rates of 71% and 53%, respectively. In 2021, 3,554 complaints were recorded, with a disposal rate of 57%; in 2022, when 3,312 complaints were filed, the disposal rate increased to 79%.

In the following years, MahaRERA reported 4,006 complaints in 2023, 3,868 in 2024, and 5,073 in 2025. The disposal rates for these years rose to 70%, 123%, and 137%, respectively, indicating a significant improvement in case resolution.

Also Read: From project suspensions, ad curbs to parking relief: MahaRERA strengthens buyer protection in 2025

Is MahaRERA approval mandatory for project alterations and timeline extensions under the RERA Act?

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According to MahaRERA, obtaining its approval is mandatory for any corrections or extensions under the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Developers are also required to seek the regulator’s approval for any alterations or additions to the project plans submitted at the time of registration.

Also Read: MahaRERA resolves 6,045 complaints in 2025, disposal rate jumps to 137%

Additionally, during the registration stage with MahaRERA, developers are required to provide a definite completion date for the housing project. "During the execution of any project, irrespective of the reason, the developer is required to obtain MahaRERA's approval for an extension of the timeline. If this process is violated, the project is classified as lapsed, which adversely affects its progress. Therefore, seeking an extension from MahaRERA is necessary to complete the project. From the homebuyers’ standpoint, the developers must seek MahaRERA’s approval for the project’s correction and extension," MahaRERA said in a statement.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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