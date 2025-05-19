MahaRERA update: Maharashtra registers more than 50,000 real estate agents in eight years, Mumbai leads the pack

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has registered over 50,000 real estate agents since its inception eight years ago, according to data released by the authority. MahaRERA update: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has registered over 50,000 real estate agents since its inception eight years ago (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

MahaRERA also reported that, over the past eight years, real estate agents from 150 cities outside Maharashtra have been registered.

"Agents from as many as 150 cities outside of Maharashtra, such as New Delhi, Gurugram, Prayagraj, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Goa, Ahmedabad, Patna, Jammu, among others, are registered with MahaRERA, the regulator said in a statement.

According to the MahaRERA, of the total 50,673 agents, registration of 31,980 is active. MahaRERA has cancelled the registration of 18,693 agents due to various reasons.

Mumbai tops the list with the highest number of registered real estate agents, exceeding 11,800

According to the data, Mumbai has the highest number of registered real estate agents, with over 11,800. It is followed by the Pune region, which has more than 8,200 registered agents, including over 7,000 within Pune city itself.

Thane ranks third, with over 6,700 registered agents, while the Nagpur region follows with more than 1,500.

Other prominent cities like Nashik and Sambhaji Nagar have 324 and 343 registered real estate agents, respectively.

How to become a real estate agent?

In order to become a RERA-registered real estate agent in Maharashtra, one has to register with MahaRERA.

In an order dated January 2023, the MahaRERA had made it mandatory for agents to undergo training and obtain the prescribed certificate of registration.

Maharashtra has around 50,000 registered real estate agents. In May 2024, MahaRERA suspended the registrations of over 20,000 agents for failing to meet the mandatory training and certification requirements.

In February 2023, MahaRERA mandated that real estate agents not only appear for the competency examination but also make half-yearly progress reports public. These reports must include details of projects where agents are appointed by developers to handle sales.

Meanwhile, MahaRERA has crossed the milestone of 50,000 registered real estate projects across Maharashtra, as announced on May 8. Official data shows that MahaRERA is the only real estate regulatory body in India to have registered over 50,000 projects, with nearly half of them located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.

Tamil Nadu ranks second with 27,609 registered projects, followed by Gujarat with 15,322 residential projects.