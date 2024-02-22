 Mahindra Lifespaces sells sustainable homes worth ₹800 cr in Mumbai - Hindustan Times
News / Real Estate / Mahindra Lifespaces sells sustainable homes worth 800 crore in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespaces sells sustainable homes worth 800 crore in Mumbai

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 08:14 PM IST

Mahindra Vista located in Mumbai is spread across 7.74 acres. The project comprises 1 BHK to 4 BHK housing units.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, on February 22 said that it has sold inventory in its first net zero waste and energy homes project in Kandivali East, Mumbai, worth 800 crore within a span of three days, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has sold inventory in its first net zero waste and energy homes project in Kandivali East, Mumbai, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>800 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has sold inventory in its first net zero waste and energy homes project in Kandivali East, Mumbai, worth 800 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Mahindra Vista is spread across 7.74 acres with total landscaped greens of around 3.5 acres and a biophilic-roof clubhouse. The project comprises 1 BHK to 4 BHK housing units. The first phase comprises three towers with a total of 601 units in various sizes.

Designed with climate-responsive principles, the project derives 100% of its power supply from renewable energy sources and is expected to save around 18 lakh kwh of energy through active and passive energy conservation methods, which is equivalent to powering 212 homes, the company said.

“We are delighted with the success of Mahindra Vista and the growing preference for sustainable living among our customers in Mumbai. This achievement highlights increasing awareness and desire among homebuyers to contribute to a greener future," said Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer (Residential) – West, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited.

