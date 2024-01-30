MCD extends deadline for geotagging properties to Feb 29, 2024

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the deadline for commercial and residential properties in the Capital to be geotagged by their owners until February 29, 2024, MCD said on January 30. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the deadline for commercial and residential properties in the Capital to be geotagged by their owners until February 29, 2024, (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“The last date for geo-tagging your properties under MCD jurisdiction has been extended to Feb 29, 2024,” it tweeted.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“...It has come to the notice of the Department that a large number of taxpayers using iPhone (iOS version) due to some technical glitches or due to some other reasons, have not been able to geotag their properties by due date. This issue is being handled on priority and will soon be resolved,” a MCD order said.

If taxpayers fail to geotag their property, they will not be able to avail the rebate on lumpsum payment of tax by June 30, 2024 in the next financial year (2024-2025).



Several property tax payers on January 28 had said that technical glitches have prevented them from submitting their details with the civic body.



Also Read: Poor response to Delhi civic body geotagging drive after glitches in app

Geotagging properties means digitally mapping a property with the geographic information system (GIS). This means that a property can be identified on a map with its unique and permanent latitude and longitude coordinates. To do this, property owners must download MCD’s mobile app, and while present at their property, select the “current location” and link it with any unique property identification code (UPIC).

The civic body has also asked property owners who are not registered on the MCD property tax portal to get their properties registered by generating a UPIC and then geotag their properties.