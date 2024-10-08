MHADA lottery 2024: Winners of more than 2000 affordable homes that were up for sale in Mumbai to be announced today

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is all set to announce the list of winners for the MHADA lottery 2024 for which it received over 1.13 lakh applications for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai city limits. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is all set to announce the list of winners for the MHADA lottery 2024 for which it received over 1.13 lakh applications.((Photo by Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times) )

The lottery that was announced in August saw a total of 1.34 lakh applications. However, 1.13 lakh applicants made the earnest amount deposit (EMD) for the desired apartments. Owing to this, only these applicants are eligible for the lottery, according to MHADA officials.

The MHADA lottery 2023 had more than 1 lakh applications for over 4,000 affordable homes up for sale.

The results are to be announced on October 8 around 11 am in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Housing Minister Atul Save. Deputy Chief Ministers namely Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are also expected to be present at the event.

The results will be live streamed by MHADA on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/live/9F6Kss347WI

How to apply for the MHADA lottery?

The application procedure for the annual MHADA lottery is online and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

The MHADA plans to create a housing stock of 50,000 affordable homes in Mumbai over the next five years which will be sold in the upcoming MHADA lotteries. The development authority also intends to hold two affordable housing draws every year, Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and vice president of MHADA told HT.com in August 2024.

Income slab for determining eligibility of applicants

According to MHADA rules, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.

Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the Middle Income Group (MIG) category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the High Income Group (HIG) category.

Home prices slashed in MHADA lottery 2024

The apartments in MHADA lottery 2024 are available in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore. The MHADA on August 29 had announced a reduction in prices of 370 affordable homes, that are part of the ongoing housing lottery, by 10% to 25%.

MHADA lottery 2024's costliest apartment in South Mumbai

MHADA lottery 2024 had on offer apartments in the price range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore. Most units in the higher income group (HIG) were being offered in the range of ₹1 crore and ₹6 crore plus. These are located in areas like Andheri, Antop Hill, Juhu, Goregaon, Tardeo, Vikhroli, Powai among several others.

The costliest among them was a unit worth ₹6.82 crore in south Mumbai's Tardeo area measuring over 1,500 sq ft. This apartment is located on a higher floor, is ready-to-move, and the building overlooks the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and faces the sea.