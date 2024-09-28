Farmer leader and former MP Raju Shetti applies for MHADA housing lottery

Mumbai: Farm leader and former Member of Parliament from Hatkanangale, Raju Shetti, has submitted an application for a home through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery, scheduled for 8 October. Farmer leader Raju Shetti. (HT FILE)

Shetti, who serves as the President of Swabhimani Paksha and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, has made a single application in this year's draw for a flat on Adi Shankaracharya Marg in Powai.

The apartment, falling under the middle-income group category, boasts a carpet area of 706 square feet and carries a price tag of ₹12,013,323.

Of the total 112 flats available for sale, three are reserved for Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, and Members of Legislative Council.

Shetti has applied under the reservation category and is the sole applicant from the pool of serving or former elected representatives.

This year, MHADA has offered 2,030 homes across Mumbai, attracting a staggering 134,000 applications. This translates to 56 applicants vying for each available tenement. The lottery draw is set to take place on 8 October at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point.