Mumbai Rains: NAREDCO Maharashtra postpones annual real estate event as heavy rains lash the financial capital

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra, on August 19 announced that its annual event, The Real Estate Forum 2025, has been postponed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Mumbai Rains: NAREDCO said the decision was taken in view of the continuous heavy rains in Mumbai on August 18 and 19.(Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

The event, themed ‘Reimagining Maharashtra: Global Alliances to Local Impact,’ was scheduled to be held on August 20. It is billed as India’s largest real estate gathering, bringing together government authorities, sector experts, innovators, and changemakers. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani were among the expected attendees.

NAREDCO said the decision was taken in view of the continuous heavy rains in Mumbai on August 18 and 19.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Housing transactions impacted as homebuyers’ walk-ins slow down during monsoon

“As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisory on heavy rains and uncertain weather conditions, The Real Estate Forum 2025 scheduled on 20th August, 2025 has been postponed,” said a statement by NAREDCO Maharashtra.

Also Read: 'South Mumbai… ₹20 cr flats': Rain floods city, and social media with rage

Several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Raigad, witnessed intense rainfall on August 18 and 19. Mumbai alone recorded over 300 millimetres (mm) of rainfall on August 19, leading to severe waterlogging and flight disruptions.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Here’s how waterlogging impacts the financial capital's real estate market

Chief Minister Fadnavis said on August 19 that the next 48 hours would be “extremely crucial” for districts under the IMD’s red alert. He noted that Mumbai had received 300 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours between 8 am on August 18 and 8 am on August 19, with more than 200 mm falling in just 11 hours on August 19.