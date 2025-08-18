'South Mumbai… 20 cr flats': Rain floods city, and social media with rage

Many areas of Maharashtra's Mumbai was were severely waterlogged on Monday as heavy rain pounded the city and its adjoining areas, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert and the BMC to announce a school closure for afternoon shifts. A BMC worker on a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Monday(PTI)

As always, with every bout of heavy rain in Mumbai came the usual – flooded streets, frustrated commuters, and a flood of memes and outrage online – all in a city where property prices continue to soar. Follow Mumbai rain live updates

One of the many visuals of the Monday Mumbai rain showed a luxury car – a Mercedes – stuck at Veera Desai Road of Andheri West.

Another post on X, read," This is South Mumbai- Prabhadevi where you buy 15-20 crores of Flat", with the hashtag "#MumbaiRains doesn't care".

The Andheri subway was also closed due to waterlogging mid heavy rain in Mumbai.

A video showed school kids stranded inside buses, at Kings Circle in Gandhi Market, being rescued by Mumbai Police personnel and reportedly taken to safety to Matunga Police Station.

Visuals of waterlogging, traffic snarls surfaced from other areas like Bandra as well as Western Express Highway as well on Monday.

The IMD upgraded and issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts for the next two days.

Data from the IMD, cited in a PTI news agency report, showed that in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, the suburban Santacruz station received 99 mm rainfall while the Colaba coastal observatory registered 38 mm of rainfall.

In light of the incessant downpour lashing Mumbai for the third straight day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city operating in the second shift (post 12 pm).

“Keeping in mind the safety of students due to the continuous rains that have been continuing since morning, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai in the second semester i.e. after 12 noon on Monday, August 18,” the BMC posted on X.