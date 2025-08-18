Mumbai schools declare a holiday as heavy rain brings city to a standstill

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced a holiday for all schools following heavy rainfall, with afternoon-shift schools set to remain closed, news agency ANI reported. Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rainfall, at Matunga, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (PTI)

Mumbai continued to reel under heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Blinding downpours in some parts of the city reduced visibility and slowed vehicular movement. Roads in multiple localities were inundated, with low-lying spots like the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessing water accumulation that disrupted traffic.

Local trains, the lifeline of the city, were running late by 15 to 20 minutes, PTI reported, citing officials and commuters. However, no diversion was reported for bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Heavy rains have been battering Mumbai since Saturday. After an overnight downpour on Monday, rainfall intensity further increased from 9 am, a civic official told PTI.

IMD data shows that between Sunday and Monday morning, Santacruz in the suburbs received 99 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 38 mm.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) automatic weather stations, between 8 am Sunday and 6 am Monday, the eastern suburbs received the heaviest rainfall, averaging 60.57 mm, followed by 52.30 mm in the western suburbs and 45 mm in the island city.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s Sachet portal, which provides real-time, geo-targeted disaster alerts, issued a red warning for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Raigad districts until noon.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, one level below a red warning, until at least Tuesday. After this period, the intensity of showers is expected to ease to heavy rain.

Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, urged residents to remain cautious amid heavy rains, avoid non-essential travel, and contact 100/112/103 in case of emergencies.

“Dear Mumbaikars, Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary,” Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai wrote on X.

“Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103. Your safety always comes first,” the officer added.