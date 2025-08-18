IMD issues red alert for Mumbai amid heavy rain; downpour to continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai and its suburbs, warning of heavy rain after two consecutive days of downpour across Maharashtra. According to the weather bureau’s nowcast seen at around 10.30 am on Monday, heavy rain was expected until around 12 pm, followed by very heavy rain through the day. According to the weather bureau’s nowcast, heavy rain is expected until around 12 pm on Monday, followed by very heavy rain through the day.( Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Thunderstorms with lightning, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated locations in Marathwada. In Konkan-Goa, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at several places, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated spots. The Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra may also see heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy showers in some areas, the IMD said.

“Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely at most places in Konkan-Goa, while light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected across Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada,” the department added. The heavy rainfall in the region is expected to continue until August 23.

Heavy rain battered several parts of Mumbai on Monday, causing severe waterlogging and bringing traffic to a standstill in multiple areas.

Traffic on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle slowed considerably due to the downpour, while flooding was also reported in the Gandhi Market area of Sion.

Forecast for Mumbai

Next 24 hours: Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with a chance of very heavy rainfall and occasional gusty winds of 40–50 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Next 48 hours: Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of very heavy showers and gusty winds towards night. Temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Warning for fishermen

On August 18, squally weather with winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, is expected along and off the North Konkan coast and adjoining sea areas.

From August 19 to 21, squally conditions with winds of 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are likely to prevail in the same region.