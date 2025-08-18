Mumbai braces for more rain today after recent downpour, orange alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for rain in Mumbai for the second consecutive day, nearly two days after heavy showers battered the city, which resulted to severe waterlogging and disruption in daily lives. The IMD had earlier issued an 'orange' alert on Sunday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.(Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

The orange alert, the third level in the weather panel's four-tier warning system, is in place for Borivali, Thane, Kalyan, Mulund, Powai, Santa Cruz, Chembur, Worli, Navi Mumbai, and Colaba in Mumbai.

Several other parts of Maharashtra have also been put on yellow and orange alerts.

Light to moderate showers, not exceeding 5 to 15 mm per hour, accompanied with overcast skies and gusty winds are expected to brace the financial capital today, after the rain intensity decreased on Sunday morning, with light rain and occasional heavy spells with no major waterlogging reported.

The IMD had earlier issued an 'orange' alert on Sunday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph per hour and may reach to 60 kmph, at a few places in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

Mumbai was put on a red alert by IMD on Saturday, after heavy downpour had pummelled the city and its suburbs, with some parts recording more than 200 mm rainfall. The city was battered with overnight rains, inundating low-lying areas and affecting the movement of local trains.

Two persons were killed and as many others sustained injuries in a landslide amid rains in the Vikhroli Parksite area in the eastern suburbs on Saturday. The local train services had also been severely affected due to waterlogging on tracks at several locations on the Central and Western Railway lines.

A yellow alert was sounded for Kohlapur, Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur on Saturday. A similar alert is issued today for Nashik, Khandala, Bhimshankar Reserve, Pune, Mahabaleshwar, Kolhapur and Satara including others.