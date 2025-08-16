Red alert issued for Mumbai, Thane amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging

Heavy rain continued to batter Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra on Saturday morning following intense spells on previous days. A red alert is in place for many places in the state, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, and an orange alert has been issued in Nashik, Pune, Satara, Jalgaon, and Gadchiroli. People going through the rain at Bandra in Mumbai, India(Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Visuals from across the city showed waterlogging in Andheri Subway, in areas of Kurla and Chembur, Milan Subway, SCLR Bridge, Gandhi Market, and Kings Circle. Vehicles were seen wading in water in the Gandhi Market area, early morning, after heavy waterlogging.

On Saturday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to X to inform that a red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for Mumbai, advising people to avoid stepping out for non-essential work.

Rain is expected to intensify in Palghar from Sunday and continue till August 19. According to the weather panel, the heavy rainfall could be the result of a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and that intense rainfall is likely to persist over Maharashtra for the next few days.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert is sounded for Kohlapur, Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur for today.

For today, moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Marathwada. Moderate to heavy rain is very likely to occur at most places over Konkan-Goa. Light to Moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over South Madhya Maharashtra and at a few places over North Madhya Maharashtra.

A landslide hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W), killing 2 people and injuring 2 others, ANI reported, citing BMC.

For Mumbai on Saturday, very heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. The temperature today is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius during the day and 24 degrees Celsius at night.

Between 1 am and 4 am on August 16, 2025, Mumbai witnessed intense rain, particularly across the western and eastern suburbs. In the western suburbs, Marol Fire Station recorded the highest rainfall at 207 mm. In the eastern suburbs, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar experienced significant downpours.

Heavy rainfall hit Mumbai on Friday, after which an orange alert was issued by IMD, indicating rainfall to continue for Saturday and Sunday. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the city’s weather observatory in Colaba received 45.2mm of rainfall, and Santacruz station logged 11.5mm in 24 hours.