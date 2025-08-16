2 dead in Mumbai as landslide hits housing society in Vikhroli: Civic body
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 07:21 am IST
2 people died in Mumbai after a landslide hit housing society in Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli
2 people have died and 2 others are injured as landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W), ANI reported, citing BMC.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday, with continued rainfall and waterlogging across the city. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert in several areas, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. While an orange alert is sounded for Nashik, Pune, Satara and Jalgaon for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Last month, a landslide hit a residential area in Mumbai’s Bhandup after hours of heavy rain. Some of the homes from that area were already evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
