Mumbai real estate: Jagdish Master purchases 105 crore luxury apartment in Worli

Jagdish Master, director of Deep Financial Consultants, has purchased a ₹105 crore apartment in a property in the Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com Mumbai real estate update: Jagdish Master, director of Deep Financial Consultants, has purchased a ₹ 105 crore apartment in a property in the Worli area of Mumbai(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The 7,139-square-foot apartment is located on the 60th floor (44th floor habitable) of Oberoi Three Sixty West, a luxury project by Mumbai-based real estate firm Oberoi Realty. Documents show that the apartment has been sold for around ₹1.48 lakh per sq ft.

According to the documents, the transaction was registered on December 16, 2024, and comes with five parking spaces.

A stamp duty of ₹3.97 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 has been paid for the apartment, according to the documents.

Oberoi Three Sixty West is a luxury residential project by Oberoi Realty. It has two towers with 4 BHK and 5 BHK units, duplex apartments, and penthouses. The project received an occupation certificate in 2022.

In November 2024, Jagdish Master's wife, Urjita Jagdish Master, bought a luxury apartment for ₹105 crore in the same building on the 59th floor.

The documents show that Urjita's 7,139-square-foot apartment was sold for around ₹1.48 lakh per sq ft.

A query sent to Oberoi Realty did not receive a response, and Jagdish Master could not be reached for a comment.

In October 2024, promoter of wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd, Shreegopal Kabra and his family members bought two apartments worth ₹198 crore in Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

Bollywood stars and high net-worth individuals reside in Oberoi Three Sixty West

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, D'Mart's Radhakrishna Damani and Everest Masala Group’s promoter, RR Kabel's promoter Shreegopal Kabra and family, Vadilal Bhai Shah, Vratika Gupta, founder of a well-known decor brand, Ashley Nagpal, promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd, a furniture fittings and accessories firm, all own sea-facing luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project.